Editor's Review Police officers have arrested a suspect posing as a KDF officer after he was found in possession of a firearm during a football match between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo in Migori.

Police officers in Migori have arrested a suspect posing as a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer after he was found in possession of a firearm during a football match between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Godfrey Otieno, was arrested after he attempted to force his way into the VIP dias during the match.

The security officers at the venue spotted Otieno and quickly moved to restrain him. During the confrontation, the suspect drew a pistol, prompting the officers to disarm him before the situation escalated.

“Law enforcement officers in Migori have arrested a man found in illegal possession of a CZ pistol during a football showdown between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

“The rogue individual, identified as Godfrey Otieno, aka "Daddy," tried to storm the VIP dais while the game was in full swing,” DCI stated.

Collage photo of Godfrey Otieno, Peter Jobando and the recovered firearm.

Otieno was found in possession of a CZ pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

According to the DCI, the suspect was masquerading as a member of the KDF during the incident.

Investigations established that the seized firearm belonged to Peter Jobando, a licensed civilian firearm holder.

Jobando, who showed up at the scene, admitted that he had handed the weapon to Otieno and was also arrested for allowing an unauthorized person to possess a firearm.

The two suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the pistol has been secured as an exhibit in the ongoing investigation.

This comes days after DCI detectives recovered a firearm that had been stolen from a licensed firearm holder.

The firearm was recovered after the detectives arrested 42-year-old John Bosco Munyao in Nairobi CBD.

The suspect led detectives to his residence in Kangemi, where they recovered the stolen Glock pistol, concealed inside a suitcase among clothes.

The DCI detectives also recovered seventeen rounds of ammunition and two magazines.