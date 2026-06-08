Editor's Review Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya has vowed to pursue justice following a tragic mob attack in Machakos that left three people dead.

Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya has vowed to pursue justice following a tragic mob attack in Machakos that left three people dead.

In a statement on Sunday, June 7, the lawmaker identified the victims as Kennedy Muthungu, Stanley Muthungu and Charles Mutiso.

Kawaya expressed sympathy to the affected families while condemning the killings and urging authorities to establish the truth behind the incident.

"I condoled with the families of the late Kennedy Muthungu, Stanley Muthungu and Charles Mutiso following the tragic incident that claimed their lives in Machakos.

"I share in their pain and grief during this difficult period and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives and friends affected by this heartbreaking loss," he said.

Kawaya said the deaths were disturbing and stressed that every Kenyan is entitled to protection under the law regardless of the circumstances.

"The loss of life under such painful circumstances is deeply disturbing. Every Kenyan has a constitutional right to life, dignity and protection under the law. No one deserves to lose their life through unlawful acts or mob injustice," he added.

File image of Vincent Kawaya

Kawaya further assured the bereaved families that he would closely monitor the matter to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"I have assured the families that I will closely follow up on this matter to ensure justice is served and that the full truth surrounding this unfortunate incident is established. I will also stand with and support the families in their pursuit of justice because accountability must prevail," he further said.

As investigations continue, Kawaya appealed for calm among residents and urged them to allow security agencies to carry out their work without interference.

"As investigations continue, I urge all residents to remain calm, peaceful and allow the relevant authorities to carry out thorough investigations. May God comfort the bereaved families during this difficult period and grant eternal rest to the departed souls," he concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after three suspects were arrested following the death of Ugandan professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, who died after being attacked by a mob.

Gongodyo, a key member of the Uganda Rugby Cranes and Pirates Rugby Club, died on Friday, June 5, after suffering severe injuries during the mob attack.

According to reports, witnesses claimed he was assaulted by members of the public who accused him of snatching a woman’s handbag.

Police attached to Kira Road Police Station reportedly moved quickly after the incident, rushing him to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries at around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities have since confirmed the arrest of three suspects identified as Ssebagala Noordin, Ayebazibwe Roden, and Namukose Juliet in connection with the incident as investigations continue.