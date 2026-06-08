Editor's Review The government has provided an update on a flood mitigation project in Kisumu County aimed at reclaiming land that have for years been affected by floods.

The government has provided an update on a flood mitigation project in Kisumu County aimed at reclaiming land that have for years been affected by floods from River Nyando and backflows from Lake Victoria.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the ongoing works are expected to restore livelihoods, secure agricultural activities and protect communities.

"For years, the cry of 'Sirikal saidia!' echoed across the flood-prone plains of Kano whenever River Nyando burst its banks and Lake Victoria backflows swallowed homes, farms, schools and livelihoods.

"That painful chorus is giving way to renewed hope as the Government rolled out lasting flood mitigation infrastructure aimed at restoring dignity, productivity and stability across the region," the statement read.

At the centre of the initiative is the West Kano-Kanyagwal Flood Control Project located in Kadibo Sub-county, Kisumu County and being implemented by the National Water Harvesting & Storage Authority (NWHSA).

According to Omollo, the project is focused on reclaiming land that has been rendered unusable due to recurring floods.

"The project is reclaiming nearly 7,000 hectares of flood-ravaged land through the construction of a 3.5-kilometer flood protection dyke, rehabilitation of drainage systems, upgrading of high-capacity pumping infrastructure and environmental bio-stabilization through large-scale grassing and tree planting," the statement added.

The project also includes the construction of a community footbridge aimed at maintaining movement and connectivity among residents living within affected areas.

File image of the West Kano Flood Control Project

Omollo further noted that the project is already delivering protection to agricultural activities within the region.

"The intervention is now securing the 2,230-acre West Kano Irrigation Scheme, protecting close to 1,000 farmers from recurring crop losses while enabling displaced families to safely rebuild permanent homes after years in emergency camps," the statement further read.

Beyond farming, several public facilities and villages are also expected to benefit from the flood control measures, including schools, health centres, markets, roads and places of worship across areas such as Kanduru, Kajowi, Wachiegwe and Karagwel.

Omollo added that the initiative forms part of broader regional infrastructure projects targeting economic activities around the Lake Basin region.

"The project further complements wider Lake Basin Blue Economy infrastructure, linking directly with the upstream LBDA dyke system and safeguarding strategic installations including the nearby Kabonyo Kanyagwal Fisheries Centre," the statement further read.

This comes days after Omollo issued an update on ongoing efforts to revive the fisheries sector around Lake Victoria through an aquaculture project expected to significantly boost fish production.

In a statement on Friday, June 5, he said the project forms part of government interventions targeting economic transformation in lakefront communities.

Omollo said the government was now prioritizing investments under the Blue Economy agenda to restore economic activity and create new opportunities for communities dependent on fishing.

"The Government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, is reviving the lakefront economy through strategic Blue Economy investments aimed at restoring livelihoods, expanding trade and repositioning the region as a major driver of western Kenya's economic growth," he said.

According to Omollo, one of the flagship projects driving these efforts is the Kabonyo Kanyagwal Regional Fisheries and Aquaculture Training Centre of Excellence located in Kadibo Sub-County, Kisumu County.

According to the PS, situated on 25 acres, the facility is being developed as a modern aquaculture hub designed to increase fish production capacity, strengthen fisheries training and support commercial cold-chain markets across the Lake Region.

The centre will include a large hatchery equipped with 20 specialized fish ponds, administrative offices, trainee dormitories, staff housing and a modern flood-control canal designed to manage backflow from Lake Victoria and River Nyando overflows.

Omollo said the facility is expected to play a major role in rebuilding fish stocks and supporting aquaculture activities across multiple counties.

"It is expected to produce about 28 million fingerlings annually to restock Lake Victoria, support cage fish farming and supply affordable fish feeds and aquaculture inputs to farmers across Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori and Busia counties," he added.