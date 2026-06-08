Editor's Review Babu Owino has responded after the late Raila Odinga’s aide Dennis Onyango revealed the former Prime Minister's views on him.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has broken his silence after the late Raila Odinga’s aide Dennis Onyango revealed the former Prime Minister's views on him.

Speaking on Sunday, June 7 night during an interview, Onyango claimed that Raila viewed Babu as a trouble to his camp.

He explained that the former Prime Minister thought that the Embakasi East lawmaker was impatient.

“Raila thought that Babu was going to be a trouble to his base. He thought that the guy was impatient.

“You know, if you have a legacy or a lineup that runs from Jaramogi, there are so many people in the queue, and you want to come and jump them, you are putting Raila in a difficult situation. So, he didn’t appreciate the speed at which Babu was moving,” Onyango said.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

In a response on Monday, June 8 morning, Babu said the late Raila’s opinion of him was unfair.

However, the ODM lawmaker suggested he would remain steadfast in his political ambitions.

“I think this is unfair, but we will be there no matter what,” the Embakasi East MP wrote.

In October 2025, Babu voiced his frustrations over what he perceives as unfair treatment within the ODM party.

The MP questioned why his loyalty and commitment seemed unappreciated despite years of service.

Babu revealed that Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka had offered him a senior leadership role, a move that has made him reflect on how he is valued in his own political home.

"I haven't yet joined the Wiper party. Kalonzo said, 'Babu, if you come to the Wiper party, I'll make you the Deputy Party Leader.' Which means they wish me well, so why is it that in my own house, ODM, I'm not wished well? Even a polling station chairman position, I can't be given?" he posed.

The ODM MP also appeared to acknowledge that his chances of securing an ODM ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027 may be diminishing, citing recent political developments as evidence.

Babu has since joined the Linda Mwanachi faction, which is led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

"I'm a politician. I saw my brother Sakaja being endorsed at the Bomas of Kenya. Even when he was almost impeached, they saved him. Raila and Ruto helped him. That's how I know my ticket with ODM is gone. Or will go," Babu added.