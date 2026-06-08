Editor's Review Odinga's former aide alleged that Mutua added no value to Raila's campaign and instead disrupted an established political structure, edging other people out.

Constitutional lawyer and senior presidential adviser Makau Mutua, who served as spokesperson and head of the think tank for Raila Odinga's 2022 presidential campaign, has dismissed claims that he cost Odinga the presidency.

Responding to remarks by Dennis Onyango, an aide to the former ODM leader, Mutua suggested Onyango was unhappy about his close relationship with the former Prime Minister.

“My good friend Dennis Onyango says I 'hijacked' Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign and lost him the election. Of all the key players, I, a simple law professor, was the cause of the loss. He’s unhappy that I would have drinks with Mr Odinga,” Mutua posted on X.

The veteran lawyer argued that he played only a small role in Odinga's campaign and therefore could not have influenced the election outcome. He further urged Onyango to show respect, saying Raila played a key role in shaping his career.

“When Dennis Onyango says I 'hijacked' Raila Odinga and his presidential campaign, he means Baba was a dupe, a simpleton, who couldn’t make wise and reasonable decisions. Mr Onyango would’ve had no life worth talking about had it not been for Mzee. He needs to show respect,” he added.

Speaking at an interview on June 7, Onyango claimed that Mutua derailed Raila’s campaign.

File image of Dennis Onyango.

“One person I will not forgive is Makau Mutua. I don’t think he added value to Raila’s campaign. To this very day, I believe he derailed us.

“He took over an infrastructure he did not understand and purported to be understanding it and edged everybody out,” said Onyango.

Onyango argued that managing a presidential campaign requires a deep understanding of a candidate's political networks, supporters, and long-term strategy.

“A presidential campaign is not a day or a year event. You've got to understand this guy for more than five years.

“You should know who his contacts are and what those contacts think about you. You can’t just come and hijack a candidate a year into the elections and think you are running a campaign,” he stated.

According to Onyango, the 2022 presidential election results would have been different if Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairperson SK Macharia had headed Raila’s campaign.

Raila lost the 2022 presidential election to President William Ruto, who was running on a UDA party ticket.

President Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes in the election while Raila received 6,942,930 votes.