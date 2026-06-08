Editor's Review CPA Roble Nuno has been sworn into office as the new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

CPA Roble Nuno has been sworn into office as the new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the commission announced the swearing-in, describing it as the culmination of an extensive recruitment process that ushered in new leadership at the institution.

"CPA Roble Nuno has been sworn in to office as the incoming Commission Secretary/CEO of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). This marks the beginning of a new dispensation following a rigorous yet successful recruitment process," the statement read.

Roble takes over the role with decades of experience in public service and financial management, having built a career spanning both national and county governments.

"In comes a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in Public service, rising through the ranks in both the National and county governments," the statement added.

File image of Roble Nuno and Chief Justice Martha Koome

According to CRA, Roble brings expertise in Public Administration, Public Financial Management and Strategic Leadership.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Treasury in Garissa County and previously worked as Director of Fiscal Affairs at the CRA.

Before his confirmation into the position, Roble had been serving as Acting CEO, where he oversaw the commission’s operations during the transition period.

File image of Martha Koome, Roble Nuno, and CRA Chairperson Mary Wanyonyi

The commission said it expects continuity and stability under his leadership as he officially assumes the role.

"The Commission, Staff, and stakeholders of CRA Congratulate CPA Roble for his well-deserved appointment and wish him well as he assumes this noble service, guided by the Mandate as outlined in the Constitution," the statement further read.

File image of Roble Nuno after his swearing in ceremony

Elsewhere, Mary Kilobi, the wife of Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, is among 65 candidates shortlisted for the position of member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

According to the interview schedule released on Wednesday, May 20, Kilobi is set to appear before the panel on Friday, June 12, at 2:55 PM at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus in Nairobi.

She will be interviewed after six other candidates namely Stella Jerop Chebii, Francis Sang, Caleb Nyamwange, Winfred Mbai, Gabriel Lagat, and Joycelyn Makena Kaaria.

The interviews for all shortlisted candidates are scheduled to run from Monday, June 8, to Thursday, June 18.

In the notice, the shortlisted candidates were instructed to report to the interview venue at least 30 minutes before their scheduled interview time.

Candidates were also directed to present original copies of several documents, including national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, supporting documents, and testimonials.

Additionally, candidates are required to provide valid and current clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The panel further directed candidates to submit sworn affidavits confirming that the documents presented are authentic and that they are not disqualified from appointment.

Candidates with qualifications obtained from foreign universities were also instructed to provide letters of recognition or equivalence from the Commission for University Education (CUE), alongside recommendations from relevant professional bodies where applicable.

At the same time, members of the public have been invited to submit memoranda regarding any of the shortlisted candidates.

The submissions, which must be made through sworn affidavits, can be sent via email to [email protected] with the subject line 'sworn affidavit' or physically delivered to Harambee House, 5th Floor, Room 507, on or before June 3.