Editor's Review KURA explained that the construction works are part of the government's plan to transform urban mobility.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced the closure of multiple roads in Nairobi for between one week and eight months.

In a public notice issued on Monday, June 8, KURA informed the public that it would close a section of the Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road and Jakaya Kikwete Road between June 12, 2026, and February 12, 2027.

The authority explained that the road closure would allow room for bridge construction works along the section of the road.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhancing minimal traffic disruptions," the notice read in part.

KURA urged motorists to use alternative routes and follow the guidance of traffic marshals and police officers, and apologised for the inconveniences caused.

A file photo of the notice issued by KURA on June 8, 2026.



It explained that the construction works are part of the government's plan to transform urban mobility.

Additionally, KURA Director General Sila Kinoti informed the general public that a section of Haile Selassie Avenue would be partially closed from Friday, June 12, to Monday, October 12.

Kinoti explained that the four-month closure would pave the way for the installation of a bridge along the section of the road between the SHA Headquarters and Madison Insurance House.

Motorists using Ngong Road have also been informed of possible traffic disruptions for one week between Thursday, June 11 and Thursday. June 18.

"Ngong Road will be partially closed for one week to allow the contractor to install twin cross culverts at the section between Windy Ridge and Westwood Park Road," KURA wrote in a third notice.

Motorists will be confined to the inbound lane from Nairobi to avoid the construction works. All road users have been asked to exercise extra caution when plying along the affected routes.