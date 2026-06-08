Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced a phased plan to shut down all remaining payment counters across its banking halls by June 2027.

Kenya Power has announced a phased plan to shut down all remaining payment counters across its banking halls by June 2027.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the company said the move comes amid growing adoption of online platforms, revealing that digital channels currently handle more than five million customer interactions each month.

According to Kenya Power, under the transition plan, payment counter closures will happen in three stages.

The first phase will see offices in Nyeri, Thika, and Kisii close their counters by June 2026.

The second phase targets Nakuru, Kisumu Electricity House, and Eldoret by December 31, 2026, before the final phase concludes with Nairobi Electricity House, Stima Plaza, and Mombasa Electricity House shutting their counters by June 30, 2027.

As the changes take effect, employees previously stationed at payment counters will be reassigned to customer support and digital literacy roles under the company's Twende Digital initiative.

Kenya Power also plans to roll out an internal customer experience training programme that will target more than 1,500 frontline employees nationwide.

Speaking during the launch of Customer Experience Roadshows at Stima Plaza in Nairobi, Acting Managing Director and CEO Jeremiah Kiplagat said the company’s digital transition reflects broader efforts to modernize services and improve accessibility.

"Since the introduction of these digital solutions, we have witnessed a remarkable 70% reduction in customer traffic within our banking halls. This is a clear indication that our customers are ready and willing to transition to digital service channels," he said.

File image of Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror

Kiplagat noted that Kenya Power has accelerated investments in digital services aimed at reducing reliance on physical visits to offices.

"Over the past year, Kenya Power has significantly accelerated its digital transformation journey through the expansion of customer self-service platforms (USSD Code *977# and MyPower App) and digital engagement channels, to offer our customers faster and simplified services.

"Through these platforms, customers can now buy tokens, pay bills, access digital receipts, submit self-readings, report outages and interact with Kenya Power directly from their phones without visiting our offices or banking halls," he added.

This comes weeks after Kenya Power reported a sharp rise in earnings from the growing electric mobility sector, with electricity sales for EV charging generating cumulative revenues of Ksh382 million.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the company said monthly revenue from EV charging climbed from Ksh873,907 in July 2023 to a record Ksh35 million in February 2026.

Nairobi emerged as the leading region in EV uptake, contributing 71 per cent of the total revenue recorded.

Other regions including the Coast, North Eastern, and Western Kenya also posted steady growth in adoption.

"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026.

"This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality," Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, said.

He added, "This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades today and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June."

Kenya Power noted that it reached a major milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh of electricity sales to the e-mobility sector within a single month.

Since then, consumption has consistently remained above that mark.

Industry figures from the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) further show that Kenya had more than 35,000 registered EVs by the end of 2025, a sharp rise from just 796 vehicles registered three years earlier. Most of the registered units are two-wheelers.

"We expect that EV uptake in Kenya will scale significantly by 2030 when we envision affaining universal access to electricity. Kenya Power will continue to ride on the goodwill of sustained policy support and enabling tax incentives, such as zero-rating of VAT on EVs and lithium-ion batteries, as well as the reduction of excise duty on electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries to drive the uptake of electric mobility," Siror further said.