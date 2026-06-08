Editor's Review CRA Commissioner Jalang'o Midiwo has announced the death of his elder brother, Prof. Jacob Ogweno Midiwo.

Commissioner on Revenue Allocation (CRA) Commissioner Jalang'o Midiwo has announced the death of his elder brother, Prof. Jacob Ogweno Midiwo, a distinguished chemistry professor who taught at both Maseno University and University of Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, Jalang'o confirmed thay Jacob died in the morning while undergoing treatment after spending a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my elder brother, Prof. Jacob Ogweno Midiwo, Professor of Chemistry at Maseno University and formerly of the University of Nairobi, Chiromo Campus," he said.

Jalang'o said Jacob had been receiving treatment for several weeks before his death and described his passing as a major loss to both the family and the academic fraternity.

He also paid tribute to the professor's contributions to education, mentorship and public service.

"Prof. Midiwo passed away this morning while receiving treatment after a month-long battle in the ICU. His passing is a devastating loss to our family, the academic community, and all whose lives he touched through his distinguished career, mentorship, and service," he added.

Jacob was the elder brother of the late Jakoyo Midiwo, the former Gem Member of Parliament who died in 2021.

The family said the body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home, where it is being preserved as burial arrangements get underway.

File image of Prof. Jacob Midiwo

This comes days after businesswoman and Nairobi gubernatorial seat hopeful Agnes Kagure announced the death of her mother, Mary Wangui Mwangi.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, Kagure described her mother as a central figure in her life whose guidance and strength shaped her personal journey.

"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved mother, friend and mentor. She was a woman of great strength, faith, wisdom, and love whose presence shaped my life and many others' in countless ways," she said.

Kagure expressed the lasting influence her mother had on her character and appealed for privacy as the family comes to terms with the loss.

"Her prayers, guidance, and sacrifices will forever remain part of who I am. As a family, we ask for your prayers, comfort, and privacy during this difficult time. Rest in power, my role model," she added.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also joined in sending condolences, offering personal support and solidarity to Kagure and her family during their time of grief.

"My dear sister, Agness Kagure, please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved mother Mary Wangui Mwangi. During this difficult and painful time, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," he said.

Sonko also highlighted Kagure’s history of supporting others in grief and urged her to accept the same support from friends and allies.

"You have always stood with others in their moments of grief and hardship, offering comfort, strength, and support. Now it is our turn, as your friends, to stand with you.

"I want to assure you that you will not walk this journey alone. We shall be by your side, praying for you and supporting you every step of the way," he added.

Sonko concluded his message with prayers for strength, peace, and comfort for the bereaved family.

"May the Almighty God grant you strength, comfort, and peace during this season of loss. May the cherished memories of your mother bring you solace, and may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace," he further said.