Editor's Review Kanjama criticised the government for the manner in which Maraga, a former Chief Justice, was arrested.

The Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama lauded former Chief Justice David Maraga for standing with activists who were arrested alongside him on Monday, June 8.

Kanjama disclosed that Maraga refused to leave the Lang'ata Police Station until all other persons arrested in connection with the protests at the Nairobi National Park were released.

The former CJ was apprehended while protesting outside the park's main gate against the establishment of a car parking lot at the National Park.

"I commend the CJ Emeritus for refusing to leave custody until all those arrested with him are freed. We demand an immediate end to the harassment of civic actors and a transparent public audit of the Bomas expansion plan," Kanjama wrote.

The LSK President revealed that the Society had deployed a team of lawyers to provide counsel for Maraga and others who had been arrested.

A file photo of LSK President Charles Kanjama

Kanjama further lashed out at the government over the arrest of Maraga, a former head of the Judiciary, for defending a crucial element of Kenya's national heritage.

"Bundling a retired head of our Judiciary into a police vehicle for peacefully opposing a Kshh42 Billion project, reportedly pushed through without public participation, is a direct assault on the civic space guaranteed under Article 37 of the Constitution," the statement read in part.

He explained that the Nairobi National Park was not state property and could be bartered behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, a section of leaders has questioned how the government could arrest the former CJ. Saboti MP Caleb Amisi accused President William Ruto of having a personal vendetta with Maraga.

On the other hand, Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA)Robert Alai and Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi argued that the arrest was in order and that nobody was above the law.

The proposed parking lot is supposed to serve the guests who will visit the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC), a multinational conference centre under construction along Lang'ata Road.