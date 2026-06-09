Editor's Review Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has said she would not recommend former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to take the Ksh50 million awarded to him as compensation by the High Court.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has said she would not recommend former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to take the Ksh50 million awarded to him as compensation by the High Court.

Speaking on Monday, June 8 night, Maina said the petition was never about money but about seeking justice for the former Deputy President.

The UDA lawmaker expressed confidence that Gachagua would decline the compensation awarded by the high court.

“We are not here for the money; it is not about the money; it is about the integrity of the Constitution. It is about the integrity of the processes that are undertaken by our institutions that are governed by law.

“I would not recommend Gachagua to take the 50 million. And I am certain, I know Gachagua very well; he would not take that. We did not come to court to get awarded monies; we came here for justice and to defend the rule of law,” Maina stated.

File image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua with his wife, sons, and opposition principals at his Karen home.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi on Monday upheld the impeachment of Gachagua by the Senate.

"The prayer seeking to quash the resolution of the Senate to impeach His Excellency Gachagua is hereby declined," Justice Ogola declared.

However, the High Court judges ruled that the Senate infringed on Gachagua's right to a fair trial by proceeding with the impeachment motion in his absence after he was taken ill.

The High Court ordered the Senate to pay the former Deputy President Ksh50 million in damages for the violation.

"The Court awards constitutional damages of Ksh 50 million to His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua payable by the Senate to vindicate the constitution, restore the dignity of the affected party and deter future violations," Justice Ogola stated.