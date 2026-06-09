Editor's Review The Executive Office of the President - State House has announced a public auction of unserviceable motor vehicles and other assets as part of its disposal process.

The Executive Office of the President - State House has announced a public auction of unserviceable motor vehicles and other assets as part of its disposal process.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, State House said the auction is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the State Department for Roads in Ruiru.

Items listed for disposal include unserviceable motor vehicles, scrap metal, assorted old tyres, televisions, and old vehicle batteries.

Others are a car wash machine, Toyota gear boxes, halogen security lights, assorted broken furniture and other items.

State House has stated that prospective bidders will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh50,000.

The deposit is payable in cash at the cash office of the Executive Office of the President – State House in Nairobi during normal working hours.

The deposit serves as a prerequisite for participation in the auction.

File image of State House, Nairobi

Interested bidders can obtain further information by visiting the State House and government procurement websites to download the auction catalogue.

The catalogue contains detailed information on the auction venue, items available for sale, conditions of sale, and dates set for viewing the assets before the auction.

The notice further indicates that Astorion Auctioneers has been appointed to conduct the exercise on behalf of State House.

This comes days after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced a four-day public physical auction scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 11.

In a notice on Friday, June 5, the agency invited interested bidders to participate in the auction, which will be conducted at the Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and the Container Freight Station (CFS) in Kilindini, Mombasa.

According to the auction schedule, the exercise will begin at ICDN on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and continue at the same venue on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, also from 10:00 a.m.

The auction will then move to JKIA on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, where bidding will commence at 10:00 a.m. The final day of the exercise will be held at CFS/Kilindini on Thursday, June 11, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m.

KRA has encouraged members of the public to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that participants can either attend the auction physically at the designated venues or submit their bids online through the authority’s auction platform at ibid.kra.go.ke.

KRA urged prospective buyers to visit the auction sites, inspect the available items, and place competitive bids, adding that successful bidders could secure goods at attractive prices.

"Visit the auction, place your bid, and you could walk away with a great deal," the notice added.