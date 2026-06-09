Editor's Review Gachagua turned down the Ksh50 million awarded to him by the High Court, terming it an insult.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, June 9, confirmed that he would appeal the decision by the High Court to uphold his impeachment.

Gachagua stated that he would move to the Court of Appeal after consulting his legal team led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.

He revealed that he was shocked by the decision of the court to uphold the impeachment despite ruling that he was not accorded his right to a fair trial.

"I held a consultative engagement with my legal team, and we have clearly analysed the judgment. I have instructed them to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal, " the former DP declared.

The DCP Party Leader further declared that he will not accept the Ksh50 damages awarded to him by the three-judge bench at the High Court, and termed it an insult.

A photo of High Court Judges Anthony Mrima, Freda Mogambi and Eric Ogola, who upheld Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

He claimed that he had moved to court to seek justice, especially the quashing of an illegal process, and that anything short of reversing his impeachment was a miscarriage of justice.

"It is only after the determination of illegality, as has already happened, and setting aside the impeachment, as should have happened, that we were to consider asking for damages for constitutional violations.

"The Ksh50 million awarded to me is an insult to my fundamental rights and freedoms and a mockery of the Constitution. We are not interested," Gachagua stated.

The former DP maintained that his main issue was justice and constitutionalism, not money.

He sensationally claimed that if money were his goal, he would have taken the Ksh2 billion allegedly offered to him by President William Ruto, who asked him to resign instead of facing impeachment.

The DCP dismissed the claim that the reversal of the impeachment would cause a constitutional crisis as not enough reason to deny him justice.

Justices Ogola, Mugambi and Mrima determined that Gachagua's right to a fair trial was undermined during the impeachment at the Senate and awarded him damages.

The judges also faulted the decision by the Senate not to appoint a plenary to listen to the case.

However, they declined to overturn the impeachment and further stated that they would not issue directions on Gachagua's plea to be reimbursed for pension and retirement benefits enjoyed by other retired DPs.