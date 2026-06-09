Editor's Review DCI detectives have arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following an operation targeting narcotics trafficking in Nairobi.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following an operation targeting narcotics trafficking in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the agency said the suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-led raid conducted by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) at a residence in Denluck Apartment.

"Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following a successful intelligence-led operation targeting narcotics trafficking within Nairobi," the statement read.

The agency identified the suspects as Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian female national.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the officers raided a house at Denluck Apartment at approximately 1930 hours, leading to the arrest of Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian female national," the statement added.

According to the investigative agency, during the raid, detectives recovered suspected narcotic substances from the premises.

"During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in the form of greenish dry plant material concealed in a bluish basin and a black polythene bag," the statement further read.

File image of items recovered from the suspects

The DCI said officers also recovered several items believed to have been used in the processing and distribution of narcotics.

"Also recovered from the premises were assorted items suspected to have been used in the processing, packaging and distribution of narcotic drugs, including a weighing scale, a pair of scissors, three lighters, Rizla rolling papers, a crusher, rolling flags and several small envelopes used for packaging," the statement concluded.

The four suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, where they are being held pending the completion of investigations and their arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, all exhibits recovered during the operation were transferred to DCI Headquarters for safe custody, documentation and forensic analysis as investigations continue.

This comes a month after detectives intercepted methamphetamine worth Ksh10.56 million concealed inside handbags at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, the DCI said the drugs were discovered during a verification exercise at the cargo section of the airport.

"In a swift and decisive operation, a multi-agency team led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) JKIA today, 6th May 2026, at around 11:30 hours, conducted a verification exercise on a highly suspicious consignment at the United Parcel Service-G4S facility within the KQ Shed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," the statement read.

According to the agency, the parcel had been prepared for export from Nairobi and was declared as ordinary personal items.

"The parcel was outbound from Nairobi to Las Piñas, Philippines, and had been cleverly declared as 'handmade bags and clothes," the statement added.

The DCI said closer inspection of the consignment revealed concealed substances hidden inside the handbags.

"However, upon meticulous physical examination in the presence of the joint team, officers uncovered a sinister cargo: white crystal substances carefully concealed inside two handbags, wrapped in clear bags," the statement continued.

The DCI noted that preliminary tests were then conducted to determine the nature and estimated value of the seized substances.

"Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be Methamphetamine, weighing 1,320 grams with an estimated street value of Ksh 10,560,000," the statement further read.