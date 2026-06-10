Editor's Review President William Ruto has arrived in Helsinki, Finland, for a two-day State Visit at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

President William Ruto has arrived in Helsinki, Finland, for a two-day State Visit at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Ruto was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for the visit, which is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and Finland across key sectors.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10 the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said the visit comes over a year after Stubb made a historic State Visit to Kenya.

"The visit follows President Stubb’s historic State Visit to Kenya in May 2025 and marks an important milestone in the deepening of the longstanding and cordial relations between Kenya and Finland.

"It is expected to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, education, peacebuilding, and multilateral diplomacy," the statement read.

During the visit, Ruto is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Stubb aimed at expanding cooperation in several strategic areas.

"During the visit, President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with President Stubb focused on advancing collaboration in education, technology and digitalisation, clean energy, environmental sustainability, health, and peace and security.

"The discussions are also expected to pave the way for new partnerships and agreements that will further enhance bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation between the two nations," the statement added.

According to the Office of the PCS, Amajor highlight of the trip will be the Kenya-Finland Business Forum, which will be held at the Nokia Executive Experience Center in Espoo.

"President Ruto will also participate in the Kenya-Finland Business Forum at the Nokia Executive Experience Center in Espoo, bringing together investors and business leaders to explore opportunities in technology, clean energy, manufacturing, innovation, and value addition, with the aim of attracting investment, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable economic growth," the statement further read.

File image of President William Ruto arriving in Finland

Ruto is also expected to participate in the Kultaranta Talks, Finland’s leading foreign and security policy forum, where Africa will feature prominently in the discussions.

"In addition, the President will take part in the Kultaranta Talks, Finland’s premier foreign and security policy forum. The inclusion of Africa as a key pillar of this year’s discussions presents a valuable platform for Kenya to articulate the continent’s priorities on peace and security, sustainable development, and reforms to the international system," the statement noted.

As part of the visit, Ruto will also meet members of the Kenyan diaspora living in Finland, recognizing their role in supporting Kenya’s development through investments, remittances, and skills transfer.

"The President will further engage with members of the Kenyan diaspora community in Finland, in recognition of their important contribution to national development through remittances, investment, skills transfer, and the strengthening of people-to-people ties between Kenya and Finland," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, Ruto on Tuesday, June 9, held talks with US President Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, in Norway.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto said they discussed the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the US, and explored opportunities to expand the US-Kenyan commercial and investment opportunities.

Ruto and Boulos also discussed cooperation in regional stability and advancing peace and security.

"I had the pleasure of meeting President Trump’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, with whom I shared a platform during this year's Oslo Forum, in Norway. We discussed the strong and longstanding partnership between Kenya and the United States and explored opportunities to further deepen cooperation in advancing peace, security, economic growth, and regional stability," said Ruto.

During the meeting, Ruto and Boulos also discussed the conflicts in Sudan, eastern DRC, and South Sudan.

"We reaffirmed the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, regional cooperation, and coordinated international support in advancing durable solutions to these challenges and promoting lasting peace and stability in the region," Ruto stated.

Further, the two discussed US-Kenya cooperation to respond to the Ebola virus outbreak with Boulos thanking Ruto for his steadfast partnership wth the US in responding to the disease.

"We discussed U.S.-Kenyan cooperation to respond to Ebola, and I thanked President Ruto for his steadfast partnership. Both of our nations have vital roles to play in fighting this outbreak and protecting our populations," Boulos stated.