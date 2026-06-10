Editor's Review Kenya and Norway have signed two agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Kenya and Norway have signed two agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The two agreements were signed on Tuesday, June 9, by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide in Oslo.

President William Ruto and Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre witnessed the signing ceremony.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, Mudavadi said the first agreement was on Cooperation in Peace Mediation and Conflict Resolution.

The Prime CS explained that the MoU is aimed at enhancing knowledge sharing, capacity building, and collaboration in efforts to advance peace and stability.

File image of Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi with Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth.

“The first, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Peace Mediation and Conflict Resolution, will enhance knowledge sharing, capacity building, and collaboration in advancing peace and stability,” the statement read in part.

The second agreement signed by Kenya and Norway was a Statement of Intent under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

According to Mudavadi, the agreement commits both countries to advancing climate action through innovative market-based approaches that support sustainable development and emissions reduction.

The signing of the two agreements followed bilateral discussions between President Ruto and Støre.

In an update on Wednesday, President Ruto said they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, renewable energy and climate action, and regional peace and security.

“Our partnership continues to be anchored on mutual benefit and a shared ambition to create opportunities for our people and economies,” Ruto said.

This comes days after Kenya and South Africa signed six agreements at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The six agreements were signed on Thursday, June 4, following a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Ruto.

The first agreement was an MoU on the facilitation of trade through cooperation in the areas of standardization, technical regulation, conformity assessment, and accreditation.

Kenya and South Africa also signed agreements on shipping and maritime cooperation, promotion of partnership on gender equality and women empowerment, and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

The two nations further signed agreements on arts, culture, and heritage, and in the field of sports and recreation.