Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo is in Rome, Italy, for a benchmarking mission ahead of the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo is in Rome, Italy, for a benchmarking mission ahead of the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, PS Omollo said he led a Kenyan delegation to learn from the Italian Police Service.

PS Omollo noted that the delegation held discussions with the leadership of the Italian Police Service aimed at enhancing Kenya's urban security architecture.

“As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen our urban security architecture and inform the proposed establishment of a Metropolitan Police Unit for Nairobi.

“I led the Kenyan delegation in a benchmarking engagement with the leadership of the Italian Police service, comprising of Polizia di Sato, Arma dei Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, and Polizia Penitenziaria, in Rome, Italy,” read part of the statement.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and a Kenyan delegation with the Police leadership of Italy.

According to PS Omollo, the engagement provided valuable insights into metropolitan policing, multi-agency coordination, public order management, counter-terrorism, organized crime prevention, financial investigations, migration management, cybercrime response, and major-event security.

“Our discussions focused on how global best practices can be adapted to Nairobi's unique security environment as a rapidly growing Capital City, regional economic hub, and diplomatic centre,” he stated.

Further, PS Omollo said they explored strategies for enhancing intelligence-led policing, protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening community trust, combating organized criminal networks, and improving preparedness for emerging security threats.

The Interior PS said the lessons from the Italian Police will significantly contribute to the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

This comes a week after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja flew to New York, USA, to benchmark with the New York Police Department (NYPD).

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, CS Murkomen said he held a meeting with NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

CS Murkomen noted that the meeting focused on areas of cooperation between the National Police Service (NPS) and the NYPD on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Unit.

“As we gear up for the creation of this critical Unit, we are drawing lessons and best practices from some of the world's most effective metropolitan police services.

“Today, I held a meeting with Ms Jessica Tisch, the Police Commissioner of the New York Police Department. The meeting explored an MoU between the NPS and the New York Police Department on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, among other deliberations,” Murkomen stated.

The Interior CS also said Kenya is interested in learning from the NYPD's experience in intelligence-led policing, community engagement, technology-driven law enforcement, and specialized urban operations, among others.

On February 17, President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Interior to develop a framework for the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.