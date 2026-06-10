Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed he has two favorite Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s government.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed he has two favorite Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 10, Sifuna said he has a soft spot for Lands CS Alice Wahome and Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

“The CS for Lands, Alice Wahome, happens to be one of my favorites in this cabinet; there are only two of them. It’s her and Davis Chirchir,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator made the remarks after CS Wahome failed to appear before the Senate for a plenary session.

The Lands CS had written to the Senate Speaker Amason Kingi informing him that she would be unable to attend the session due to prior commitments.

File image of CS Davis Chirchir and CS Alice Wahome.

However, Sifuna argued that Wahome’s letter came in too late, yet the invitations for CSs to appear before the Senate are usually sent 14 days in advance.

Senator Sifuna expressed disappointment with CS Wahome skipping the session but said he might cut her some slack.

Further, the Nairobi Senator said the Lands CS should know the Senate is not happy with her missing the plenary session.

“ I might cut CS Wahome some slack, but I think she needs to be told that we are not happy as a house for the reasons we have advanced for why she is not here,” Sifuna added.

This comes weeks after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hit out at Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The DCP party leader suggested that the Interior docket requires an experienced and mature person and proposed that CS Chirchir be moved to the docket.

“You can reassign David Chirchir from Transport and bring him to Interior. He is very mature, but you can’t have a minister who is childish in charge of the security of the country, and it is now very clear to the whole country that there is a problem,” Gachagua stated.