Editor's Review The University of Eldoret has announced a public auction of livestock scheduled to take place later this month at its Main Campus Sports Pavilion.

The University of Eldoret has announced a public auction of livestock scheduled to take place later this month at its Main Campus Sports Pavilion.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 10, the institution said the auction will be held on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10:00 a.m.

According to UoE, the livestock on sale will include bull calves, rams, cows, and bucks, all drawn from the University farm.

Prior to the auction, interested buyers will be allowed to inspect the animals between June 10 and June 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at the University Farm within the Main Campus.

The University of Eldoret emphasized that all animals will be sold on an 'as-is-where-is' basis, subject to reserve prices set by the institution.

To participate in the bidding process, prospective buyers will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh2,000 in cash at the registration desk to obtain a bidding number.

Successful bidders will be required to pay 25% of the purchase price immediately after the fall of the hammer on auction day, while the remaining 75% balance must be cleared within seven calendar days.

File image of the University of Eldoret pavilion

According to the university, failure to meet the payment deadline will result in forfeiture of the initial deposit.

"The livestock will be sold to the highest bidder," the notice read in part.

The institution further noted that successful buyers are expected to collect their animals immediately or no later than June 30 by 5:00 p.m.

Failure to do so will attract a maintenance fee of Ksh1,000 per head per day, with the animals remaining at the owner’s risk.

Additionally, a catalogue containing the full list of livestock and their reserve prices is available for download on the university website free of charge.

Printed copies can also be purchased from the Farm Department at Ksh200.

This comes a day after State House announced a public auction of unserviceable motor vehicles and other assets as part of its disposal process.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, State House said the auction is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the State Department for Roads in Ruiru.

Items listed for disposal include unserviceable motor vehicles, scrap metal, assorted old tyres, televisions, and old vehicle batteries.

Others are a car wash machine, Toyota gear boxes, halogen security lights, assorted broken furniture and other items.

State House has stated that prospective bidders will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh50,000.

The deposit is payable in cash at the cash office of the Executive Office of the President – State House in Nairobi during normal working hours.

The deposit serves as a prerequisite for participation in the auction.