Editor's Review The family of Rachael Wandeto has been granted permission to proceed with her burial after a court ruling ended a three-week standoff.

The family of Rachael Wandeto has been granted permission to proceed with her burial after a court ruling ended a three-week dispute over who had the legal right to lay her to rest.

Speaking after the ruling on Wednesday, June 10, the family's lawyer confirmed that the court had authorized the release of the body and allowed the family to move forward with the burial plans.

"This morning, the court has given us the go-ahead to bury Rachel Wandeto and Montezuma Funeral Home to release her remains to the family for them to proceed with the arrangements of burial," he said.

The dispute had reportedly centered on claims by Peter Njaraba, who is the father of Wandeto's two children, regarding the right to take charge of her burial.

However, the court found that fatherhood alone was not sufficient to establish such a claim

"The court was categorical in that although Mr. Peter Jaraba was the father of the two children that were left behind, that itself is not enough to prove that the body has to be released to him," the lawyer explained.

According to the lawyer, the court also considered evidence presented during the proceedings concerning the nature of the relationship between Wandeto and Njaraba.

The court concluded that there was no legal or customary marriage between the two, leaving the deceased's family as the rightful party to oversee the burial.

"The court went further, and as we had in our evidence shows, there was no marriage, no customary marriage was done, and therefore the family remains as the only ones supposed to bury Rachel," the lawyer further said.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen visiting Rachel Wandeto in hospital

This development comes weeks after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued new details following Wandeto's death.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the agency confirmed that it has officially taken over the case, noting that the victim succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the attack.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Directorate has taken over investigations into the brutal murder of Rachel Wandeto, a gospel artist, who succumbed to severe injuries inflicted during an attack on May 16, 2026, in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi," the statement read.

The DCI outlined how the attack allegedly unfolded, stating that the victim was targeted while heading home.

According to preliminary findings, Wandeto encountered a group of assailants who carried out the violent attack before fleeing the scene.

According to the DCI, medical officials confirmed that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital immediately after the attack.

Despite receiving emergency treatment, her condition remained critical due to the severity of the burns.

"She was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital the same day, suffering from approximately 75 per cent burn injuries. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the facility on May 18, 2026," the statement further read.

The DCI has assured the public that detectives are pursuing all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

"Detectives are tirelessly working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this heinous crime and to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in its planning and execution. The DCI unequivocally condemns all forms of violence, criminality, and intolerance that jeopardise the safety and sanctity of human life," the statement noted.