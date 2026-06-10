Editor's Review Itumbi claimed that Gachagua would be sidelined and that his close allies would dump him for the new coalition party.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, has sensationally claimed that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have already formed a coalition party.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, Itumbi alleged that Kalonzo would be the presidential candidate and Sifuna his running mate.

He added that the coalition party would combine 'Linda Mwananchi's name and the Wiper Patriotic Front Party slogan, 'Komboa Kenya'.

"Let me congratulate my good friend Kalonzo Musyoka for finally agreeing with his running mate, Edwin Sifuna, that the name of their coalition shall be Ukombozi Linda Mwananchi Alliance," the statement read in part.

Itumbi further disclosed that the coalition had decided to exclude former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua - this is according to intel he received from informants allegedly planted in the United Opposition.

A file photo of the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi.



He alluded that some of Gachagua's close allies in the United Opposition would sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to join the coalition formally.

"Ukombozi, Linda Mwananchi Alliance has already attracted 7 parties that will sign an MOU in the next few weeks to kick-start their new vehicle.

"Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi, Lenny Kivuti, Kawira Mwangaza, Irungu Nyakera and Kalonzo will all bring their parties to the table to put pen to paper and start their run behind Kalonzo," the statement continued.

The Head of the Presidential Special Projects revealed that the purported new coalition party had also made up its mind on which candidates to field in Nairobi County for the Governor, Senate and Woman Representative seats.

"They have also agreed on their preferred Nairobi team. Babu Owino will run for Governor, Irungu Nyakera for Senator, and someone you do not like for Women Representative," he reiterated.

Itumbi claimed that Kalonzo would officially launch his presidential bid in August 2026.

He accused the DCP of allegedly planning something ahead of the protests in June for the anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests.

On June 9. Gachagua had made it clear that he was the best candidate to face President William Ruto on the ballot in 2027. However, he declared that he would support any candidate picked by the United Opposition.

The ex-DP added that he was committed to mobilising 10 million Kenyans to vote Ruto out of office.