Editor's Review The Kenyan delegation is benchmarking on P intelligence-led and community-oriented policing.

The Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and DCI Director Amin Mohamed are in Japan for benchmarking ahead of the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

In a statement issued by the National Police Service (NPS) on Wednesday, June 10, IG Kanja, Amin and an inter-ministerial delegation visited the Japan National Police Agency and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

NPS explained that the delegation will learn valuable lessons and practices from some of the world's most effective metropolitan services.

"Particular attention is being given to intelligence-led and community-oriented policing, technology integration, specialised urban operations, emergency response coordination, and crime prevention strategies," NPS wrote.

The Police explained that creating a Metropolitan Police Command supported by strong community-based policing was part of the government's key initiatives.

A Kenyan delegation led by IG Douglas Kanja and DCI Amin Mohamed during a benchmarking tour in Japan.





"This approach aims to enhance urban security through a balanced model that combines specialised metropolitan capabilities with sustained community engagement and trust-building," the statement continued.

NPS stated that the Metropolitan Police Unit will serve as a model for specialised metropolitan policing in Kenya.

In addition, the police service explained that the MPU is designed to ensure safety in Nairobi by strengthening security, maintaining public order, and tackling emerging criminal threats.

IG Kanja and Amin were joined by Assistant IG John Kamau, Internal Security PAS Beverly Orwopa, Musa Machooka and Eunice Mueni, the Director of Nairobi County Delivery Unit.

Earlier, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo left the country for Italy on a learning and observation tour of the Italian Police Service.

Their benchmarking trip came within a week of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's trip to New York.

Murkomen and Sakaja spent time at the New York Police Department (NYPD) to learn about intelligence-led policing, community engagement, technology-driven law enforcement, and specialised urban operations.