Editor's Review TSC has addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that headteachers and principals could be exempted from classroom teaching duties.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that headteachers and principals could be exempted from classroom teaching duties.

The claims emerged from a widely shared post alleging that the commission had received a proposal seeking to relieve school heads of teaching responsibilities to enable them to focus entirely on the management and implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, June 10, TSC clarified that the information being circulated online is misleading and should not be treated as a position of the commission.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," TSC said.

This comes weeks after TSC addressed concerns over widely shared posters claiming changes to hardship allowance classifications and secondary school subject combinations.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, April 22, the commission dismissed the claims and termed the information as false.

"Reference is made to the two circulating posters regarding Hardship Allowance Reclassifications and Secondary School Subject Combinations. Please note that the information is not only misleading but fake," the statement read.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

TSC further urged teachers and stakeholders to verify any information through its official communication platforms to avoid being misled by unofficial sources.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website([www.tsc.go.ke](http://www.tsc.go.ke)); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the statement added.

Prior to that, TSC dismissed an advert circulating online claiming the commission has announced the recruitment of teachers.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, TSC flagged the viral advert as fake, saying it did not originate from the commission.

It cautioned members of the public against falling for the fake advert, adding that job vacancies, recruitment guidelines, adverts, and other communications are only published through verified channels.

"There are fake recruitment adverts purporting to be from Teachers Service Commission on recruitment. Please note that authentic job vacancies, recruitment guidelines, adverts and official information are only available on our official website, verified official communication channels and recognised national media outlets," TSC stated.

The commission urged Kenyans to only refer to its official platforms for authentic information.

"Please refer to our website http://tsc.go.ke, Facebook page TSC KENYA and X TSC_KE for verified information," the statement added.