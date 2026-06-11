Editor's Review Kenya’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ekitela Moru, has received international recognition after being named the winner of the AsiaOne Diplomatic Excellence Award.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ekitela Moru, has received international recognition after being named the winner of the AsiaOne Diplomatic Excellence Award during the 27th AsiaOne ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, the Kenya High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said the award highlights Moru’s diplomatic efforts in strengthening ties between Kenya and Malaysia.

Moru was also praised for promoting economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

"The award is in recognition of his outstanding efforts in strengthening Kenya-Malaysia diplomatic relations as well as advancing trade, tourism, investment, and cultural cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.

The award was presented during the 27th AsiaOne ASEAN Summit at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together diplomats, business leaders, and policymakers from across the region.

According to the High Commission, the summit served as a platform to recognize individuals and organizations making significant contributions to development and international cooperation.

"Organized by AsiaOne Magazine & URS Media International, the summit brought together members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, and policymakers to celebrate excellence, sustainable development, and collaboration towards a more just & sustainable future," the statement added.

File image of Kenya’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Ekitela Moru receiving the award

This comes months after Kenya was awarded the Human Capital Champion Award in recognition for its sustained progress in building human capital.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, the National Treasury said the award was presented during a high-level country celebration hosted by the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo received the award on behalf of the country during the celebration.

"Kenya has been awarded the Human Capital Champion Award at a high-level country celebration hosted by the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C., in recognition of its sustained progress in building human capital.

"The PS for the National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, received the award during the Human Capital Country Celebration held on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings," read the statement in part.

World Bank Group Vice President for People, Mamta Murthi, who presented the award, commended Kenya for its measurable progress under the expanded Human Capital Index Plus (HCI+).

This framework evaluates both the accumulation of human capital and its effective utilization within the economy.

According to the treasury, the award now places Kenya among the top-performing countries globally relative to its income level.

"Kenya’s performance has been supported by tangible gains across key indicators, including a 16 percent reduction in child stunting and a significant expansion in access to tertiary education.

"These improvements reflect sustained policy reforms and targeted government interventions aimed at strengthening human development outcomes," the treasury stated.

Further, the treasury said the recognition consolidates Kenya’s position as a leading reformer in human capital development and signals growing international confidence in its policy trajectory towards long-term economic resilience.

The ministry highlighted that Kenya’s HCI+ performance remains above the Sub-Saharan Africa average (126) and the average for lower middle-income countries (153).