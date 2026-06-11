Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of a passenger terminal at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of a passenger terminal at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, PS Omollo said the construction of the terminal is progressing well.

He noted that reinforced concrete columns have already been erected, and foundation work is ongoing.

“Construction of the terminal is actively underway, with reinforced concrete columns already erected and foundation works progressing, including damp-proofing using black polythene sheeting,” read part of the statement.

Once completed, the terminal will feature passenger check-in counters, security screening areas, baggage handling facilities and administrative offices.

File image of ongoing construction of passenger terminal at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County.

PS Omollo also said complementary works are ongoing at the airstrip, including the construction of an aircraft parking apron, taxiways, storm-water drainage systems, perimeter fencing, access roads and parking bays.

“Implemented by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the project is set to transform Kabunde from a modest airstrip into a functional Class C regional aviation hub,” he stated.

The expansion of Kabunde airstrip’s runway was completed in April 2026, extending it from 1.1 kilometres to 1.3 kilometers.

The expanded runway now allows aircraft such as the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-100 to operate at full capacity.

“With runway, taxiways and airfield markings complete, flight operations have resumed, with scheduled services linking Homa Bay to Wilson Airport in Nairobi,” the Interior PS said.

Further, PS Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is coordinating security arrangements around the facility to ensure safe operations as the project progresses.

“This ensures the safety of passengers, protects critical infrastructure and maintains order as the facility transitions into a key regional aviation gateway,” PS Omollo added.

This comes a month after PS Omollo gave an update on the ongoing reconstruction and modernisation of Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, PS Omollo said the project is currently in its final stages of construction.

He noted that a 950-metre-long and 15-metre-wide asphalt runway has been completed, with proper grading, compaction, and finishing works to meet aviation standards.

The Interior PS also said the works include a modern terminal building with a VIP reception area and lounges tailored for dignitaries and business travellers.

PS Omollo mentioned that supporting infrastructure has been completed at the airstrip, including a secure perimeter fence, a bitumen-standard car park, and an internal access driveway.

At the same time, he said the airstrip is already improving travel efficiency, cutting flight time to Nairobi and Mombasa to about 35 minutes.