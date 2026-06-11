Editor's Review Concerns are mounting over plans to dispose of Golf Hotel Kakamega, with Senator Boni Khalwale questioning the rationale behind the move.

Concerns are mounting over plans to dispose of Golf Hotel Kakamega, with Senator Boni Khalwale questioning the rationale behind the move and demanding full disclosure on how the decision was reached.

Seeking answers from the Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday, June 10, the Senator argued that the process lacks transparency and could put a valuable public asset at risk.

Khalwale pointed out that the County Government of Kakamega holds a stake in the hotel, which sits on approximately three acres of land, alongside an additional fourteen-acre parcel linked to the facility.

According to him, the proposed sale has unsettled residents and stakeholders, especially given that the land was originally donated by local families for the establishment of the hotel.

Khalwale said the hotel has remained financially stable in recent years, consistently generating profits, paying dividends, and recording no losses, raising further questions about why its disposal is being considered at all.

The Senator has now called on the committee to provide a detailed explanation of the criteria used to justify the proposed sale despite the hotel’s strong financial performance.

Khalwale is also seeking clarity on the current status of the transaction, including whether the process followed was open, competitive, and transparent, and whether the County Government of Kakamega participated by submitting any bid.

Further scrutiny has been directed at the approval process, with the Senator asking whether the County Executive Committee, chaired by the Governor, formally approved the sale, particularly considering the county’s interest in the adjacent fourteen-acre parcel.

File image of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Khalwale has further requested documentary proof of any such approval.

In addition, he wants confirmation on whether the County Assembly of Kakamega debated and approved the proposed transaction, including access to the official resolutions and supporting records tied to the decision.

Khalwale has also pressed for full details on public participation, including reports, minutes, and evidence of consultations held with residents and other stakeholders across Kakamega County.

"The Committee is expected to establish whether the proposed transaction complied with legal requirements and whether adequate safeguards were put in place to protect public interests and assets," Parliament said in a statement.

This comes days after the Green Belt Movement raised concerns over alleged plans to develop a State Lodge, golf course, and airstrip within sections of Imenti Forest in Meru County.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the organization said it was disturbed by reports suggesting that senior government officials were pursuing developments that could result in the destruction of parts of the forest.

"The Green Belt Movement is deeply alarmed and outraged by reports that senior government officials are actively pursuing plans that could result in the destruction of parts of Imenti Forest, one of Kenya's most important water towers and ecological treasures, to pave the way for the construction of an airstrip, a golf course, and a State Lodge," the statement read.

The organization said its concerns stem from developments linked to a road infrastructure project that would pass through part of the forest.

It stated that approval had been granted for the issuance of a Special User Licence connected to the construction of a section of the Meru Bypass under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project.

The Green Belt Movement called for transparency regarding any proposed developments in the forest and urged authorities to suspend any related processes.

It also appealed to oversight institutions, environmental agencies and members of the public to safeguard the country’s forests from potential encroachment.