Editor's Review The British High Commission has issued a statement addressing allegations that BATUK personnel were involved in protests that took place in Nanyuki on June 9.

The British High Commission has issued a statement denying allegations that personnel from the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) were involved in protests that took place in Nanyuki on June 9.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, June 11, follows claims circulating on social media that individuals dressed in British military attire were present during demonstrations in the town.

"No BATUK personnel were involved in the policing of protests in Nanyuki on 9 June 2026," the British High Commission stated.

The mission further said it had established that British military clothing had been used without authorization during the incident and that the matter had been brought to the attention of Kenyan authorities.

"British military uniform was misappropriated and we have raised concerns with the Kenyan authorities," the High Commission added.

File image of protests in Nanyuki

This comes weeks after the High Commission denied claims that the office of Prime Minister Kier Starmer rejected a meeting request from DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, the mission flagged the letter purported to be from Ashworth Cole, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary, as fake.

It distanced itself with the letter that insinuated that Gachagua was denied an audience with Starmer, and on a light note, stated that it lacked certain features.

"The British High Commission in Nairobi confirms that this letter circulating on social media is fake. If it were real, it would probably be stained with spilt tea. On a more important note, Happy Biodiversity Day," the statement read in part.

Gachagua was subjected to ridicule by a section of political rivals, who had fallen hook, line and sinker for the letter, which has been established to have been doctored.

In the fake letter purported to be from the Prime Minister's office, the DCP Leader was informed that Starmer's diary was booked, and there was no alternative window to meet him.

Furthermore, the letter insinuated that the British Premier did not want to meet him because he feared that the meeting would be mainly political and specifically, his 2027 presidential bid.

"It has come to our attention that the principal purpose of the engagement being sought was not consular, humanitarian or bilateral in character, but rather oriented towards the domestic political landscape of the Republic of Kenya.

"The Majesty's government wishes to make its position unambiguously clear; the United Kingdom does not consider it appropriate for the political contests of a sovereign nation to be conducted, signalled, or validated through engagements with British Ministers or officials," the fake letter read in part.