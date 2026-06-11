Editor's Review NTSA insisted that drivers who do not collect their logbooks would be restricted from accessing some services.

On Thursday, June 11, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) notified motor vehicle owners that it will dispose of uncollected physical logbooks.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa stated that all applicants must collect their logbooks within six months of them being printed.

Kondiwa noted that the disposal would be in accordance with the Authority's policy. He added that the Authority did not charge any collection fees.

"We urge all motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices to collect them as soon as possible to avoid any inconveniences.

"All NTSA offices are open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm to provide clients with all the necessary support," the statement read in part.

A file photo of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa.



The DG maintained that applicants are required to carry the previous logbook and present their identification documents at the collection centre for verification.

He explained that the clients whose logbooks will be disposed of will not be able to access services that require a copy of the documents without attaching their original logbooks to their application.

The announcement came even as the NTSA launched the transition to the electronic motor vehicle registration certificates (eLogbooks) on June 10.

According to the Authority, the eLogbooks are less likely to be destroyed, can be easily verified using the QR codes, are safe from duplication or manipulation, and are easily accessible.

NTSA urged all motor vehicle owners to sign up for the digitised logbooks on the NTSA portal. The soft copy documents are found under the 'Logbook' tab in the 'List of vehicles' section of the portal.

The Authority clarified that eLogbooks will only be generated upon application, payment and completion of motor vehicle registration related prcesses.

Additionally, only registered motor vehicle owners can download their eLogbook.