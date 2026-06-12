Editor's Review The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency over allegations of soliciting a bribe from a contractor.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency over allegations of soliciting a bribe from a contractor.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, EACC said the suspect, identified as Michael Maleya Omondi, was arrested after he reportedly sought money to influence the outcome of an audit exercise.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Michael Maleya Omondi, an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency, over allegations of soliciting a Ksh400,000 bribe from a contractor for a favourable audit report.

"The arrest follows a complaint received by the Commission alleging that the auditor had demanded money from the contractor to influence the outcome of an audit exercise," the statement read.

Following the report, investigators organised a sting operation in Eldoret aimed at verifying the allegations and gathering evidence.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the auditor after the alleged exchange of money took place.

"Acting on the report, EACC investigators mounted an operation in Eldoret and arrested the suspect after receiving Ksh400,000 from the complainant," the statement added.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken through the required processing procedures at the Commission's regional office in the North Rift region.

EACC noted that investigations are still ongoing and that further action will be taken once the inquiry is complete.

"The suspect was processed at the EACC North Rift Regional Office and subsequently released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 pending the conclusion of investigations and further action," the statement concluded.

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

Meanwhile, a former Revenue Officer at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited has been convicted and sentenced after being found guilty of using forged academic credentials to secure employment and unlawfully benefit from public funds.

In a statement, EACC said the conviction follows investigations that uncovered a scheme in which the former employee allegedly used fake academic qualifications to obtain a position at the company and earn salary and benefits over several years.

"Mr Okandah William John was convicted by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on multiple counts of forgery, uttering a false document, deceiving a principal, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

"Investigations conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that Mr. Okandah secured employment at the public utility company using a forged Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) degree purportedly issued by the University of Nairobi. As a result, he unlawfully received Ksh4,749,597 in salary and benefits during his period of employment," the statement read.

In delivering its judgment, the court noted that ethical conduct remains a key pillar in protecting public resources and maintaining public trust in government institutions.

"In a judgment delivered on 28 May 2026, the Court underscored the importance of integrity in public service, noting that honesty and adherence to ethical principles are essential in safeguarding public resources and promoting accountability," the statement added.

The court further observed that integrity is not only a moral requirement but also a practical safeguard against corruption, fraud, and inefficiency within public institutions.

"The Court observed that integrity plays a critical role in reducing fraud, corruption, and legal disputes, thereby easing the burden on the justice system and enabling public institutions to function more effectively and efficiently," the statement further read.

Following the conviction, the court imposed financial penalties equivalent to the amount unlawfully acquired, alongside additional fines tied to the remaining offences.

The sentence also provides for imprisonment should the fines not be paid.

"On 3 June 2026, Hon. Celesa Okare sentenced the accused to pay a mandatory fine equivalent to the amount fraudulently acquired, Ksh4,749,597, or serve two years’ imprisonment in default. The Court further imposed fines of Kes100,000 for each of the remaining counts, with a default sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment.

"The sentences are to run concurrently, bringing the total financial penalty to Ksh5,049,597, or a five-year custodial sentence in default," the statement concluded.