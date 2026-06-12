Editor's Review The government has announced significant progress on the construction of the Mwache Dam Project, with Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa revealing that the project is nearing completion.

The Ministry of Water has announced significant progress on the construction of the Mwache Dam Project, with Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa revealing that the flagship project is now approaching completion.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, Mugaa said the dam has reached 80% overall completion.

"The Mwache Dam Project, a flagship initiative designed to revolutionise water security and unlock Kenya’s agricultural potential, has now reached an impressive 80% overall completion," he said.

According to the Ministry of Water, several key components of the project have recorded substantial progress.

The main dam stands at 86% completion, while the lower check dam has reached 87%.

File image of the Mwache Dam Project

Other supporting facilities are also nearing completion, including the base camp and administration building, both at 99%, the clinic at 85%, the police post at 70%, and relocated schools at 98%.

The government noted that supporting infrastructure is rapidly approaching completion, with the relocated schools almost ready for commissioning and occupation.

Mugaa said the project forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen irrigation and water supply systems across the country in order to enhance food production and climate resilience.

"Through major irrigation investments like Mwache Dam, the Government is systematically expanding water supply, boosting food production, and strengthening resilience against climate shocks to ensure national food security," he added.

File image of the Mwache Dam Project

According to Mugaa, once completed, the dam is expected to provide a reliable source of water for domestic use, irrigation, and economic activities.

"Upon completion, the dam will deliver lasting water security, catalyse socio-economic development, and transform livelihoods for communities across the Coastal region," he concluded.

File image of facilities within Mwache Dam Project

Elsewhere, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of a passenger terminal at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County.

In a statement, Omollo said the construction of the terminal is progressing well, noting that reinforced concrete columns have already been erected, and foundation work is ongoing.

"Construction of the terminal is actively underway, with reinforced concrete columns already erected and foundation works progressing, including damp-proofing using black polythene sheeting," read part of the statement.

Once completed, the terminal will feature passenger check-in counters, security screening areas, baggage handling facilities and administrative offices.

Omollo also said complementary works are ongoing at the airstrip, including the construction of an aircraft parking apron, taxiways, storm-water drainage systems, perimeter fencing, access roads and parking bays.

"Implemented by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the project is set to transform Kabunde from a modest airstrip into a functional Class C regional aviation hub," he stated.

The expansion of Kabunde airstrip’s runway was completed in April 2026, extending it from 1.1 kilometres to 1.3 kilometers.

The expanded runway now allows aircraft such as the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-100 to operate at full capacity.

"With runway, taxiways and airfield markings complete, flight operations have resumed, with scheduled services linking Homa Bay to Wilson Airport in Nairobi," the Interior PS said.

Further, Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is coordinating security arrangements around the facility to ensure safe operations as the project progresses.

"This ensures the safety of passengers, protects critical infrastructure and maintains order as the facility transitions into a key regional aviation gateway," he further said.