Editor's Review Konchellah served as a cabinet minister in the late Mwai Kibaki's government.

Former Kilgoris Member of Parliament (MP) Gideon Konchellah is dead.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa confirmed that Konchellah suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 13, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

PS Ololtuaa intimated that the former MP had been unwell since November 2025. He added that the deceased was admitted at the facility on May 30, 2026, after he contracted an infection.

"On May 30 2026, he was admitted after contracting an infection. On June 12, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 4 am," the PS said during a press conference.

Konchellah's body was ferried to the Lee Funeral Home, where it will be preserved as the family makes funeral arrangements.

A file photo of former Kilgoris MP, the late Gideon Konchellah.





Ololtuaa confirmed that President William Ruto and Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu reached out to the family to offer their condolences.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina mourned Konchellah's passing and asked Kenyans to pray for Narok County, which has lost several leaders.

"The steady stream of sad news is devastating and speaks to our times. We are all living on borrowed time. Rest well, leader. You served the community well," Olekina stated.

The late Konchellah served as the Kilgoris lawmaker for two terms between 2003 and 2022. He then unsuccessfully contested the Narok Senatorial seat, where he lost to incumbent Olekina.

He served as the Cabinet Minister for Immigration and Registrar of Persons under Kibaki's government.

Before he joined politics, Konchellah served in the military for more than 30 years. He served as a commander of the Kenya Army Ordnance Corps in Kahawa between 1079 and 1987.

The deceased then became a military officer, first a commander and later a logistics officer, in the Department of Defence before he returned to Kahawa Barracks as a member of the Kenya Army Ordnance Corps.

Konchellah is credited with enacting the Refugee Act that brought changes to the treatment of refugees in the country.