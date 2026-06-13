Editor's Review The deceased has been eulogised as one who had the courage to stand against injustice and defend his people.

Constituents of Theta Ward in Kiambu County are in mourning following the demise of their former area representative, Simon Karema.

Karema breathed his last Friday afternoon, June 12.

The death came after a long bout of undisclosed illness. The politician was first taken ill in April 2024, at some point getting flown to India for specialised treatment.

Leaders eulogised him as a courageous leader who stood for what was right.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka recognised him for diligently serving his constituents and standing against injustices when others were afraid to do so.

"Simon Kuria Karema was my friend, and Kiambu, indeed Kenya, has lost a good man. He served the people of Theta Ward faithfully, and as Majority Chief Whip in the Kiambu County Assembly from 2017 to 2022, he showed us what it looks like when a leader is not afraid to stand for what is right," he said.

Side-by-side images of former Theta MCA Simon Karema.

The Wiper leader noted that the deceased, in his tenure, inspired many with his boldness to speak truth to power.

Kalonzo consoled the bereaved family, calling on them to appreciate the personality their kin developed while in leadership.

"We need more Simons in this country. Not fewer. To his family, I say this: grieve, yes, but also celebrate a life that was lived with purpose. Simon gave himself to his people. That is not a small thing. That is everything," he said.

Karema served as the Theta Ward representative for a single term between 2017 and 2022, elected on a Jubilee party ticket.

On the margins of his presence in the County Assembly, he served as the majority party chief whip and a member of various committees.