Editor's Review MOJA Expressway Company has announced a temporary 24-hour closure of sections of the Nairobi Expressway.

MOJA Expressway Company has announced a temporary 24-hour closure of sections of the Nairobi Expressway to allow the installation of fabricated beams for the Airtel footbridge.

In a notice on Saturday, June 13, the company said the closure will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, and end at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

"Please note that some sections of the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed for 24hours from 10PM on Saturday, June 13th 2026 to 10PM on Sunday, June 14th 2026 to allow the installation of the fabricated footbridge beams of the Airtel footbridge across the Expressway carriageway," the notice read.

To minimize disruption, MOJA Expressway Company advised motorists travelling towards Nairobi's Central Business District from the Mlolongo direction to exit at Eastern Bypass Exit A and re-enter the expressway through Southern Bypass Entrance A.

Motorists heading towards Mlolongo from the CBD have been advised to use Southern Bypass Exit B and re-enter through Eastern Bypass Entrance B.

"Sincere apologies for the inconvenience cost and thank you for choosing the Nairobi Expressway," the notice added.

File image of the Nairobi Expressway l

This comes days after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced the closure of multiple roads in Nairobi for between one week and eight months.

In a notice on Monday, June 8, KURA informed the public that it would close a section of the Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road and Jakaya Kikwete Road between June 12, 2026, and February 12, 2027.

The authority explained that the road closure would allow room for bridge construction works along the section of the road.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhancing minimal traffic disruptions," the notice read in part.

KURA urged motorists to use alternative routes and follow the guidance of traffic marshals and police officers, and apologised for the inconveniences caused.

It explained that the construction works are part of the government's plan to transform urban mobility.

Additionally, KURA Director General Sila Kinoti informed the general public that a section of Haile Selassie Avenue would be partially closed from Friday, June 12, to Monday, October 12.

Kinoti explained that the four-month closure would pave the way for the installation of a bridge along the section of the road between the Social Health Authority (SHA) Headquarters and Madison Insurance House.