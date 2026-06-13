Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity supply interruptions in parts of Nairobi and Kiambu counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity supply interruptions in parts of Nairobi and Kiambu counties on Sunday, June 14.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nairobi's Lower Central Business District and parts of Ngara, electricity will be unavailable from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include parts of Kirinyaga Road, Kweria Road, Kilome Road, parts of Kipande Road, parts of Ngara Road, Police Sacco, Fig Tree and adjacent customers.

Another outage in Nairobi will affect parts of Babadogo from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers in Abagas Lane, Chandaria Go Down and neighbouring areas are expected to be without power during the maintenance period.

Meanwhile, in Kiambu County, Kenya Power has scheduled an outage in parts of Ruiru Town from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The interruption will affect customers around Njenga Mabati, sections of Ruiru Town, Railway Station, Danco Factory, Danga Hotel, Equity Bank, Family Bank, Shell Ruiru Town, Carrefour Supermarket, Quickmart, and Masaku Stage.

Valley Land, Nazareth Hospital, Public Works, Affordable Housing, Hilton, Shell Bamboo Estate, Mama Shop, Njoki Plaza, Ruiru Prisons, Super-Foam Industries, OJ, BTL Kwa Nyanya and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes days after the government has unveiled the Masaba Substation in Migori County following the completion of power grid expansion works aimed at improving electricity reliability across the South Nyanza region.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the newly energized facility represents a significant milestone in addressing longstanding electricity supply challenges in the region.

"The newly energized Masaba Substation in Migori County is a key enabler of uninterrupted power supply, a foundation for industrial growth, improved livelihoods and modern economic activity, and its commissioning by the KETRACO in June, 2025, marked a major shift in the South Nyanza power supply systems," he said.

Omollo noted that the new 132kV bulk supply facility has replaced an aging and overstretched distribution system that had been struggling to meet growing demand in the region.

"The 132kV bulk supply facility has replaced the previously overstretched 33/11kV line from Awendo that stretched over 26 kilometres, causing high line losses, voltage drops and chronic instability," he added.

Omollo explained that the substation now serves as a localized power supply hub, helping to reduce transmission challenges while enabling access to a more sustainable mix of electricity generated from hydroelectric and geothermal sources.

"The substation now functions as a localized bulk supply node, significantly shortening Kenya Power distribution lines while drawing a more sustainable energy mix from hydroelectric power at Sondu Miriu and geothermal sources at Olkaria," he noted.

Omollo further highlighted the advanced technologies and infrastructure incorporated into the project to enhance grid stability and reduce power interruptions.

"It incorporates advanced SCADA systems for real-time grid monitoring, heavy-duty steel transmission towers along a 28km corridor to reduce fault interruptions and crucial electrical infrastructure including a control and relay room, battery room and auxiliary services unit for system reliability," he further said.