Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to Kenyans to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect linked to the disappearance of a four-year-old child.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to Kenyans to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect linked to the disappearance of a four-year-old child.

In a statement on Sunday, June 14, DCI said the child was reported missing on Thursday, June 11, in Nakuru County.

According to the DCI, the suspect contacted the parents of the child and attempted to negotiate a ransom.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect, whose photograph appears below, wanted in connection to the disappearance of a four-year-old child in Nakuru County.

“The child was reported missing at Mwariki Police Station on June 11, 2026. As the family desperately searched for their child, the suspect is alleged to have compounded their anguish by attempting to negotiate a ransom,” DCI stated.

File image of the wanted suspect.

Detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working jointly with the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at DCI headquarters, launched a manhunt and trailed the suspect to a plot in Quarry area of Rongai.

However, upon noticing that the detectives were closing in on him, the suspect fled into nearby slums and has since remained at large.

The detectives searched a room where the suspect had spent the night and recovered a mobile phone, personal belongings, and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the particulars of another minor from Nakuru County.

The DCI urged members of the public with any information on the suspect to report to the nearest police station or to contact the DCI through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

“Anyone with information that may assist in his arrest or help establish his whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000,” DCI added.

This comes weeks after DCI appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to criminal activities witnessed during the recent fuel-related protests.

DCI said the suspects are believed to have participated in a series of violent and destructive acts, including robbery, arson, looting, and damage to property during the demonstrations.

The investigative agency said the suspects were captured on camera while allegedly carrying out the crimes, which it noted caused significant destruction and posed a danger to the public.

"The suspects were captured while committing criminal acts that not only damaged businesses and public infrastructure but also endangered the lives and safety of innocent members of the public," the statement added.

DCI asked Kenyans who may recognise any of the individuals in the circulated images to report the information through police channels or anonymously through its reporting platforms.