Editor's Review National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has proposed the introduction of mandatory chaplains in all schools.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has proposed the introduction of mandatory chaplains in all schools.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13 night, Wetang’ula urged the Ministry of Education to establish a legal framework requiring every school to have a chaplain.

Wetang’ula cited the recent wave of unrest in schools, saying students need stronger moral and spiritual guidance.

“Such unfortunate incidents underscore the need for stronger moral and spiritual guidance in our learning institutions.

“I therefore call for a legal framework that would require every school to have a chaplain to support students in their spiritual, moral, and personal development, helping them navigate the challenges of growing up and become productive members of society,” said Wetang’ula.

File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula.

The National Assembly Speaker explained that chaplains would play a key role in shaping responsible and disciplined students.

According to Wetang’ula, regular spiritual engagement and mentorship would help instill good values among students.

“Chaplains play a critical role in instilling moral values, discipline, and responsible behavior among students.

“Through regular engagement with the Word of God and mentorship, our children can grow into upright and responsible citizens who respect life, property, and the rule of law,” Wetang’ula added.

The proposal comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba Migos announced that the Ministry would review the school calendar to shorten the second term.

CS Ogamba stated that the new changes will ensure a balance in the length of terms and will take effect in the 2027 academic year.

He explained that investigations into the spate of unrest in senior secondary schools were linked to the duration of Term 2.

"Starting next year, the Ministry shall rationalise the school calendar to ensure that the terms are balanced and that the second term is not as long as it has been," Ogamba disclosed.

He explained that in the current format, the second term runs for 14 weeks, while the first and third terms last for 12 and nine weeks, respectively.

"We are now going to rationalise that and have 12 weeks across the board,” CS Ogamba reiterated.