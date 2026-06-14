Editor's Review George says he would use his privilege and influence to impact lives.

President William Ruto's son, George Ruto, has sought to deflate the assertion that his family's status should sideline from commners.

Despite being the president's child, George has often been seen interacting with ordinary citizens, and partaking in activities involving common people.

This, according to him, is a deliberate decision to be part of change in the community and solve the challenges the commoners grapple with.

Seeming to take a jibe at the previous first families, George said he would not be confined to the comforts of power when he should be out helping and impacting lives.

"Because I am a son of the president, it doesn't mean that I should sit and sleep the whole day in the state house like the others have been doing. Let me use the opportunity I have right now to help where I can," he added.

File image of George Ruto.

He said his undertakings are driven by the passion he has to uplift the young people.

George, an aviator by profession, explained that his choice of investments is informed by the urge to help the ordinary citizenry.

Whilst he could invest in luxury ventures befitting his status, he said he chose what resonates with a majority of Kenyans.

He said he intends to leverage his privilege and networks to impact lives positively.

"When I started my matatu business, went to football space and all these different things that people didn't expect, they started asking why I was doing all that yet my father is the president. What I can tell the people is that I got passion for all these. I really want to touch the lives of these young people. I have the capability, God has given us grace and resources, and people who can help us do it, why not do it?" he posed.

George owns a fleet of public transport vehicles branded Mood, a network that has stirred disruption in Nairobi’s matatu industry since its inception.

In contrast, his elder sister Charlene Ruto has immersed herself in political debates, much to the dismay of her father’s detractors.

During the height of the anti‑Ruto wave in 2024, Charlene broke her usual silence, stepping forward on the turbulent Kenyan X platform to shield her father from relentless criticism.

She encountered a user who bluntly declared that the mission was to oust both her and Ruto from State House, dismissing her clarification about a fake appointment notice.

Normally reserved on political controversies, Charlene refused to let the attack slide, she swiftly rebutted, echoing the user’s tone but firmly asserting that her father was not leaving office anytime soon.

Her defiant response, punctuated with the phrase “nothing personal,” angered those anticipating Ruto’s downfall while underscoring her resolve to defend him publicly.