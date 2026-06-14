Editor's Review The reviewed prices will be effective between June 15 and July 14.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released its review for fuel petroleum products price between June 15 and July 14.

In its statement Sunday, June 14, the regulator set new maximum pump prices for petroleum products effective the aforementioned period.

During the period, Super Petrol drops slightly by Ksh0.22 per litre, Diesel falls by Ksh10 per litre, while Kerosene remains unchanged.

In Nairobi, the revised retail prices are now Ksh214.03 for Super Petrol, Ksh222.86 for Diesel, and Ksh191.38 for Kerosene, effective from midnight for the next 30 days.

According to EPRA, the prices are inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), in accordance with the VAT Act, 2013, as read together with Legal Notice No. 70 of 15th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024.

They also reflect the revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation under Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020, ensuring compliance with the current tax framework governing petroleum products in Kenya.

The agency further noted that in the pricing cycle, the government will cushion consumers by tapping into the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund.

File image of Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch.

Roughly Ksh10 billion will be allocated to subsidise the cost of Diesel and Kerosene.

The intervention is aimed at easing the burden of high fuel prices on households and businesses across the country.

The reduction of diesel price by Ksh10 comes weeks after President William Ruto's directive in a bid to end matatu sector strike.



Speaking on May 22 after meeting with transport sector players, the president noted that the downward review would help stabilise pump prices and hence ease pressure.

On May 18, matatu operators embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the fuel prices hikes following EPRA's review for May-June cycle.

In its review released on May 14, EPRA announced that the maximum pump price for Super Petrol had risen by Ksh16.65 per litre, while Diesel registered a sharp increase of Ksh46.29 per litre.

The cost of Kerosene, however, remained unchanged.

The increase in diesel and petrol prices sparked uproar from the public which decried exorbitant costs at the pump. This led up to the nationwide strike on May 18.

In light of the unrest, EPRA later announced a fuel price adjustment in which diesel dropped by KSh 10 per litre, kerosene surged by KSh 38 per litre, and petrol remained unchanged.

The review, made public on Monday, May 18, followed consultations between the Ministries of Energy and Transport and matatu operators, who had raised concerns about fuel adulteration stemming from the wide gap between diesel and kerosene prices.

In its statement, EPRA confirmed that the changes were introduced in direct response to issues highlighted by public transport stakeholders.