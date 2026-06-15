Editor's Review TSC has dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating online claiming that the commission is recruiting 46,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating online claiming that the commission is recruiting 46,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The poster, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, alleges that TSC had opened applications for thousands of teaching positions across primary, junior, and secondary schools.

The advert further outlined eligibility requirements and application procedures, prompting reactions from members of the public seeking employment opportunities.

However, in a statement on Monday, June 15, TSC clarified that the advertisement is not genuine and warned Kenyans against falling for misleading information online.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," the commission stated.

TSC urged the public to verify recruitment notices and other official communication through its verified platforms to avoid being misled by fraudulent posts.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website (tsc.go.ke); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the commission added.

The fake notice claimed that the commission was seeking to fill 46,000 vacancies, including 6,000 posts for primary schools, 39,350 positions for junior schools, and 450 posts for secondary schools.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

This comes days after TSC addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that headteachers and principals could be exempted from classroom teaching duties.

The claims emerged from a widely shared post alleging that the commission had received a proposal seeking to relieve school heads of teaching responsibilities to enable them to focus entirely on the management and implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, June 10, TSC clarified that the information being circulated online is misleading and should not be treated as a position of the commission.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," TSC said.

Prior to that, TSC had addressed concerns over widely shared posters claiming changes to hardship allowance classifications and secondary school subject combinations.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, April 22, the commission dismissed the claims and termed the information as false.

"Reference is made to the two circulating posters regarding Hardship Allowance Reclassifications and Secondary School Subject Combinations. Please note that the information is not only misleading but fake," the statement read.

TSC further urged teachers and stakeholders to verify any information through its official communication platforms to avoid being misled by unofficial sources.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website([www.tsc.go.ke](http://www.tsc.go.ke)); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the statement added.