Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of a section of Mombasa Road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of a section of Mombasa Road.

In a notice on Monday, June 15, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the Nairobi-bound section between Airtel Complex and General Motors will be temporarily closed from Saturday, June 20, 2026, 9:00 PM to Sunday, June 21, 2026, 10.00 am.

Kimeli explained that the closure will facilitate the installation of fabricated footbridge beams on the Airtel Footbridge.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of the Nairobi-bound carriageway of Mombasa Road (A8), between Airtel Complex and General Motors, will be temporarily closed to traffic from Saturday, June 20, 2026, to Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 9.00 pm to 10.00 am.

“This is to allow for installation of the fabricated footbridge beams of the Airtel Footbridge across the Nairobi Bound Carriageway,” read the notice.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli.

The KeNHA Director General urged motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be on site.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan below and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” Kimeli added.

This comes a day after KeNHA closed sections of Mombasa Road and the Nairobi Expressway between Airtel Complex and General Motors for 24 hours.

The section was closed from Saturday, June 13, at 10:00 PM to Sunday, June 14, at 10:00 PM.

In a notice on Thursday, June 11, KeNHA said the closure was to allow for the installation of fabricated footbridge beams for the Airtel Footbridge across the Nairobi Expressway carriageway.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of the Mombasa-bound carriageway of Mombasa Road (A8), and both carriageways of the Nairobi Expressway between Airtel Complex and General Motors will be closed from Saturday, June 13, 2026, to Sunday, June 14, 2026, for 24 hours from 10.00 pm,” KeNHA announced.