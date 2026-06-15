Editor's Review Two people have been arrested after a viral video exposed the illegal dumping of human waste into Mwania River near the Maruba Dam area in Machakos County.

Two people have been arrested after a viral video exposed the illegal dumping of human waste into Mwania River near the Maruba Dam area in Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti said county enforcement officers had moved swiftly against those involved.

"Today, our Inspectorate Enforcement Team impounded and towed a waste-exhaust truck that was found illegally discharging human waste into the Mwania River in the Maruba Dam area," she said.

Ndeti said both the driver and the co-driver of the vehicle had been taken into custody and would face charges.

"The driver and co-driver were arrested for violating environmental and public health laws and will be charged with the offence of unlawful disposal of human waste into a water body," she added.

Ndeti condemned the incident, warning that such actions endanger public health and the environment.

"Such reckless action poses a serious threat to public health, contaminates our water sources, and degrades the environment. My administration will not relent in protecting our natural resources and ensuring strict compliance with environmental regulations," she noted.

Ndeti also called on residents and businesses to observe proper waste disposal practices to help protect the county’s natural resources.

"I urge all residents, businesses, and service providers to dispose of waste responsibly and to play their part in safeguarding our environment for present and future generations," she further said.

File image of the impounded waste-exhaust truck

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) launched investigations into a viral social media video that showed the destruction of Giant Lobelias, a rare alpine plant species found in high-altitude mountain ecosystems.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, the agency said it had taken note of the footage circulating online and was treating the matter with concern.

KWS also thanked members of the public for drawing attention to the incident saying it values the role played by citizens in protecting Kenya’s natural heritage.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has noted with concern a video circulating on social media allegedly showing the destruction of Giant Lobelias (Lobelia telekii), a unique alpine plant species found in Kenya’s high-altitude mountain ecosystems.

"KWS appreciates the vigilance of members of the public who have brought the matter to its attention and values the trust placed in the Service’s conservation mandate," the statement read.

KWS revealed that investigations are already underway to establish the authenticity of the footage, identify the location where the incident may have occurred, and determine those responsible.

"Investigations are currently underway to verify the authenticity of the footage, determine where the incident occurred, and establish the circumstances surrounding it, including the individuals involved.

"Should the allegations be substantiated, KWS will pursue appropriate action in accordance with the law," the statement further read.

KWS warned against activities that damage protected plants, wildlife, or sensitive ecosystems, saying such actions undermine conservation efforts and threaten the country's natural heritage.

"KWS strongly cautions against the destruction or unlawful interference with protected wildlife, plants, and sensitive ecosystems, as such actions threaten Kenya’s natural heritage and ongoing conservation efforts," the statement concluded.