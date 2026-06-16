Editor's Review Uganda's Ministry of Health has warned the public against fraudulent individuals and groups claiming to offer Ebola testing and Ebola-free certificates.

Uganda's Ministry of Health has warned the public against fraudulent individuals and groups claiming to offer Ebola testing and Ebola-free certificates.

In a notice on Monday, June 15, the ministry clarified that travellers leaving Uganda are not required to obtain Ebola-free certificates and urged people to ignore any claims suggesting otherwise.

The ministry said there was no requirement for such documentation when applying for visas or travelling abroad.

"The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public, travellers, recruitment agencies, travel agents, and all stakeholders that travellers departing from Uganda do not require an Ebola-Free Certificate and such certificates are not a requirement for visa applications to any country," the statement read.

The ministry explained that Ebola testing is only conducted under specific public health guidelines and is not intended for routine travel clearance.

"Ebola testing is conducted strictly in accordance with national public health guidelines and response protocols. Testing is only recommended for individuals who develop symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease or those who are identified as contacts of confirmed Ebola cases, based on a clinical and epidemiological assessment by health authorities," the statement added.

File image of the Busia One Stop Border Post

The ministry further cautioned members of the public, travel agents, recruitment agencies, and other stakeholders to remain alert and avoid being exploited by fraudsters seeking to profit from misinformation surrounding Ebola-related travel requirements.

"The Ministry therefore urges the public to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters who claim to offer Ebola testing or certificates to facilitate travel, employment, or visa processing," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Israel has reversed its decision to ban Kenyans from travelling to the country following the Ebola Virus outbreak in East Africa.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi revealed that the Israeli Ministry of Health had removed Kenya from its travel restrictions list.

The Embassy also revealed that Rwanda had also been withdrawn from the list, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to announce that Israel’s Ministry of Health has decided to remove #Kenya and #Rwanda from the list of countries subject to temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions," the statement read in part.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei welcomed the announcement made by the Israeli Embassy.

"We welcome the decision very much, Israel, to vacate the inclusion of Kenya from the list of countries subject to Ebola-related restrictions. We are grateful for your sensitivity, friendship and partnership," Sing'oei stated

The new update came after Sing'Oei protested the temporary travel ban on Kenyan citizens imposed by Israel.

He stated that the decision was unfair, especially since Kenya had not reported any positive case of the Ebola disease even after conducting 80,000 tests.

Sing'Oei deemed the decision unfortunate, citing the country's support for regional surveillance and response to the pandemic that has hit the East African Region.