Editor's Review The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has issued a public appeal seeking information on the whereabouts of a senior staff member who has gone missing.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has issued a public appeal seeking information on the whereabouts of a senior staff member who has gone missing.

In a notice on Monday, June 15, KFS announced the disappearance of Esther Wairimu Keige, a Manager in the Legal Services department.

The agency expressed concern over her whereabouts and called on members of the public to assist with any information that may help locate her.

KFS urged anyone who may have seen or interacted with her to immediately report to the nearest police station or contact the provided hotline numbers.

The contact numbers shared for any leads include 0719 483 323, 0722 809 878, 0722 791 139, and 0700 012 803.

File image of Esther Wairimu Keige

This comes a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) appealed to Kenyans to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect linked to the disappearance of a four-year-old child.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI said the child was reported missing on Thursday, June 11, in Nakuru County.

According to the DCI, the suspect contacted the parents of the child and attempted to negotiate a ransom.

"The child was reported missing at Mwariki Police Station on June 11, 2026. As the family desperately searched for their child, the suspect is alleged to have compounded their anguish by attempting to negotiate a ransom," DCI stated

Detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working jointly with the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at DCI headquarters, launched a manhunt and trailed the suspect to a plot in Quarry area of Rongai.

However, upon noticing that the detectives were closing in on him, the suspect fled into nearby slums and has since remained at large.

The detectives searched a room where the suspect had spent the night and recovered a mobile phone, personal belongings, and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the particulars of another minor from Nakuru County.

The DCI urged members of the public with any information on the suspect to report to the nearest police station or to contact the DCI through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.