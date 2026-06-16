Editor's Review The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has unveiled plans for a major transport modernization project in Nairobi that will see the upgrade of 60 key road junctions across the city.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has unveiled plans for a major transport modernization project in Nairobi that will see the upgrade of 60 key road junctions across the city.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 16, KURA said the project, known as the Nairobi Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Establishment and Junctions Improvement Project - Phase II, will be financed through a loan from the Republic of Korea.

According to KURA, the project is being financed through funding secured from the Export-Import Bank of Korea under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

"The Government of the Republic of Kenya has received a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea, from the resources of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Republic of Korea, in the amount of $83,834,000 toward payments under the Contract for the Design and Build of the Nairobi ITS Establishment and Junctions Improvement Project – Phase II.

"The terms and conditions of the Contract and payment by the Bank, therefore, shall be subject in all aspects to the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement, including the Guidelines for the procurement under the EDCF Loan (the guidelines). Except as the Bank may specifically otherwise agree, no party other than the Borrower shall derive any rights from the Loan Agreement or have any claims on the Loan Proceeds," the notice read.

Based on the current exchange rate, the funding amounts to approximately Ksh10.8 billion.

Under the project, KURA is seeking a contractor to undertake the detailed design and construction of civil works aimed at improving and upgrading 60 junctions to increase their capacity and address growing traffic demand in Nairobi.

The project will also involve the installation of modern Intelligent Transport Systems infrastructure, including 60 traffic signal systems, 60 CCTV cameras, 13 Vehicle Detector Systems (VDS), two Variable Message Signs (VMS), 60 Vehicle Enforcement Systems (VES), and street lighting equipment.

File image of KURA Director General and CEO Silas Kinoti

In addition, the successful contractor will construct one new bridge and extend two existing bridges as part of efforts to improve mobility and reduce congestion on key transport corridors.

The project also includes training and skills transfer programmes as well as the deployment of experts to support operations and maintenance after completion.

KURA said the design-build works, including commissioning and test operations, are expected to be completed within 30 months from the commencement date.

After the works are handed over, the contractor will provide operational support and maintenance expertise for four years during the warranty period.

The authority has restricted bidding to eligible firms from South Korea in line with the financing agreement.

"Bidding will be conducted through Competitive Bidding (CB) procedures as specified in the Guidelines for Procurement under EDCF Loans, and is open to all eligible bidders, provided that all parties constituting the bidder have the nationality of the Republic of Korea," the notice added.

According to KURA, interested bidders can obtain tender documents from KURA upon payment of a non-refundable fee of Ksh5,000.

A mandatory pre-tender site visit has been scheduled for June 23, 2026, while a pre-bid conference will take place on July 2, 2026, in Nairobi.

The tender documents indicate that bids must remain valid for 120 days and be accompanied by a bid security of $1 million.

KURA said bidders are required to submit their proposals by August 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., after which the bids will be opened in the presence of representatives who choose to attend.

KURA further warned bidders against canvassing and urged them to monitor the authority’s website for updates regarding the tender process.

"All interested bidders are required to continually check the Kenya Urban Roads Authority website: www.kura.go.ke for any tender addenda or clarifications that may arise before the submission date. Any Form of Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification," the notice further read.

This comes days after KURA announced the closure of multiple roads in Nairobi for between one week and eight months.

In a notice on Monday, June 8, KURA informed the public that it would close a section of the Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road and Jakaya Kikwete Road between June 12, 2026, and February 12, 2027.

The authority explained that the road closure would allow room for bridge construction works along the section of the road.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhancing minimal traffic disruptions," the notice read in part.

KURA urged motorists to use alternative routes and follow the guidance of traffic marshals and police officers, and apologised for the inconveniences caused.

It explained that the construction works are part of the government's plan to transform urban mobility.

Additionally, KURA Director General Sila Kinoti informed the general public that a section of Haile Selassie Avenue would be partially closed from Friday, June 12, to Monday, October 12.

Kinoti explained that the four-month closure would pave the way for the installation of a bridge along the section of the road between the Social Health Authority (SHA) Headquarters and Madison Insurance House.