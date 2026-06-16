Editor's Review Detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a domestic dispute in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

Detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a domestic dispute in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was apprehended following a manhunt launched after the fatal incident that occurred on June 14.

"Githurai detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run following the fatal stabbing of his wife, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in a tragic incident that occurred on June 14, 2026, in Mwihoko, Kiambu County," the statement read.

The agency said investigations established that the incident occurred at the victim's shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township following a domestic disagreement.

"According to a report lodged at Mwihoko Police Station, a domestic altercation erupted at Wambui's shop in Delta area of Mwihoko Township. During the confrontation, the husband allegedly stabbed the wife on the right side of the chest with a spearhead, inflicting injuries that proved fatal before fleeing the scene," the statement added.

The detectives added that officers who responded to the scene found the woman critically injured and rushed her to hospital, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

"Officers responded swiftly to the scene, discovering Wambui lying in a pool of her own blood, bleeding profusely.

"Despite their swift action, rushing her to Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), she was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival," the statement noted.

File image of the suspect

The victim's body has since been transferred to the funeral home at Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) and is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigators also recovered the suspected murder weapon from the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

Police then launched a search for the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, before tracking him down in Nairobi.

"Following this, a manhunt was launched for the suspect, 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.Thanks to forensic leads, officers trailed and arrested him at a hideout in Kayole," the statement further read.

Kibue is currently in police custody and is undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives have arrested three more suspects linked to the violent disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

In a statement, the DCI said the arrests were carried out by officers from DCI Kilimani in collaboration with detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office following intelligence-led operations and forensic investigations.

"Detectives from DCI Kilimani, working jointly with officers from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office, have arrested three suspects linked to the violent invasion of All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, where an ongoing meeting was forcefully disrupted," the statement read.

In its statement, the DCI identified the suspects as George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani.

"Acting on intelligence leads and supported by forensic analysis, detectives trailed and arrested George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani at various locations within Nairobi," the statement added

During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, which investigators believe was used in carrying out the offence.

Mobile phones found in the possession of the suspects were also seized and secured for forensic examination as part of ongoing investigations.

The DCI said preliminary findings indicate that more individuals were involved in the attack and that efforts are underway to track down all those connected to the incident.

"Investigations have since revealed that the attack was not the work of the three suspects alone. Detectives are actively pursuing more leads to establish the full extent of the criminal enterprise and identify and arrest all persons involved," the statement noted.

The DCI noted that the latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody in connection with the incident to five.

"The three now join two other suspects, earlier arrested in connection with the incident and are undergoing processing pending arraignment," the statement concluded.