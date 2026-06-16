Editor's Review Kenya has become the first African country to secure climate funding under the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage.

Kenya has become the first African country to secure climate funding under the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo said the funding marks a major milestone for Kenya and the continent in international climate policy.

"Kenya has made history as the first African country to secure critical climate funding under the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, marking a significant milestone in international climate policy and reinforcing our nation’s leadership in global climate action," she said.

Mlongo noted that Kenya is also only the second country in the world to benefit from technical assistance through the mechanism.

She described the achievement as a reflection of the country's growing influence in global climate discussions.

"I am proud to note that Kenya is only the second country globally to receive technical assistance through this mechanism, an achievement made possible under the leadership of President William Ruto and the strong coordination of my leadership in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry. This development emphasizes Kenya’s growing influence in shaping global responses to climate change, particularly for vulnerable nations," she added.

File image of Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo

Mlongo said the funding package is expected to support a nationwide assessment of the effects of climate-related loss and damage across the country.

According to the CS, the initiative will focus on evaluating the economic, social and environmental consequences of climate change experienced in Kenya over the last ten years.

"The support package, valued at approximately $700,000, will finance a comprehensive national assessment of climate-related loss and damage experienced across Kenya over the past decade. This assessment will generate vital data on economic, social, and environmental impacts, informing policy decisions and strengthening our resilience strategies," she further said.

This comes barely a week after the United States government has announced an additional Ksh2.58 billion ($20 million) in funding towards Ebola preparedness in Kenya and three other East African nations.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, the US Department of State said the funding will also benefit Burundi, Rwanda, and South Sudan to bolster their capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to Ebola outbreaks.

"Today, the Department is announcing $20 million (Ksh2.5 billion) in additional funding toward the Department’s ongoing Ebola response and preparedness efforts, bringing the total direct funding for the Department of State’s Ebola response to more than $220 million (28.4 billion).

"This additional funding will help support comprehensive preparedness activities in countries surrounding the current outbreak, including in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Sudan," read the statement in part.

The department noted that the funding will support national emergency operations centers, enhance capacities for surveillance, testing, border screening, and infection prevention and control.

The funding will also enable the four nations to procure and distribute critical commodities and prepare to manage potential patients with Ebola disease.