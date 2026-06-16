Editor's Review Caroli explained that the subject would fix Kenya's 'software' problems.

Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi on Tuesday, June 16, revealed that the Linda Mwananchi faction plans to introduce 'National Science' as a subject in schools.

Speaking during former Chief Justice David Maraga's State of the Nation address, Omondi revealed that a bill had already been tabled in the National Assembly.

The Education Laws Amendment Bill will push for the inclusion of the new subject meant to instil values enshrined in Chapter 6 of the Constitution for learners.

"It is designed to introduce a new subject called 'National Science' as part of our curriculum, implementing Article 10 of the Constitution on national values and principles and Chapter 6 on integrity, leadership," Omondi explained.

The MP intimated that the subject will also push for the implementation of Article 232 of the Constitution of Kenya.

A file photo of Suba South MP Caroli Omondi



He explained that the push to introduce the subject that will focus on national values is to provide a long-lasting solution to one of Kenya's key problems.

"We think the software is missing in terms of creating a country. The life of our Constitution lies in Article 10; we must bring it out," Omondi reiterated.

The Suba South Lawmaker added that MPs allied to the Linda Mwananchi faction have also tabled the Central Bank of Kenya Amendment Bill.

He explained that the proposed law seeks to mandate cash payments as an optional mode of payment for all businesses. This is expected to avoid the 16 per cent tax imposed on online transactions.

Caroli explained that there was also a Public Finance Management Amendment Bill, which will reorganise the budget-making process to introduce a clear breakdown of the funds allocated to each constituency.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has on multiple occasions insisted that the country had a software problem: the values and integrity of its citizens.

He opined that replacing the leaders at the top without fixing the mentality and value system of the common mwananchi would not be enough to bring the change that the country needs.