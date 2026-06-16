Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity maintenance works that will affect parts of four counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity maintenance works that will affect parts of four counties on Wednesday, June 17.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 16, the company said the scheduled interruptions are meant to facilitate the routine maintenance works.

The outages will affect selected areas in Nairobi, Narok, Uasin Gishu, and Kwale counties for several hours during the day.

In Nairobi County, residents and businesses in parts of Imara Daima will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas and premises expected to be affected include Part of Villa Franca Estate, Tashcom Supermarket, Tsavo Gardens Apartments, Valeries Place, Scion Hospital, Elegant Apartments, and Kenwood Court.

Southern Apartments, Kings Millennium, Mukuru Health Centre, Kingswood Park Estate, Think Twice Imara and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Narok County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in parts of Ololunga, Sekenani and Ngoswani.

The outage will affect Ololunga Market, Katakala Market, Ngoringori, Aitong Market, Ilkinyei Market, Sogoo Market, Temdwet Market, Oleshapan Market, Olmegenyu Market, Lemanet Market, and Oletukat Market.

Other affected areas are Ewaso Ngiro Market, Narosora Market, Entasekera Market, Olmeshutie Market, Maji Moto Market, Ngoswani Market, Nkoilale Market, Sekenani Market, Talek Market, Oloraimutia Market, Naikara Market and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, customers in parts of Kapkoi, Bayete and Tarakwa in Uasin Gishu County will experience a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected areas include Cheptiret Primary School, Kapkoi, Kapkoiga, Kerita, Koiluget, Rurigi, Ndungulu, Megun, Chelalachibei, Kapkeno, Ndanai, Burnt Forest, Kondoo, Cherus and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in parts of Lunga Lunga and Vigurungani. The outage will affect Lunga Lunga, Horohoro, Kenyaloma, Vanga, Mwangemi and adjacent customers.