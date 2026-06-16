Editor's Review Maraga promised to dismantle the culture of impunity and made it clear that nobody will be above the law.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has assured Kenyans that he only requires five years to rebuild what President William Ruto has demolished.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, June 16, Maraga promised to cold-boot the country's governance structure and end corruption in the country.

He promised to replace the current system of governance with one that strictly follows the law.

"It has taken Ruto less than five years to demolish this country. I need five years to call this country into order.

"We must restore our country to order by reconstituting our governance system in strict adherence to the Constitution and rule of law," the former CJ declared.

A file photo of former Chief Justice David Maraga and PLP Leader Martha Karua

Maraga promised that if he were elected in 2027, he would bring an end to imperial presidency, where the Head of State is considered the source of development, and micromanages civil servants.

He stated that his government would only hire Kenyans of goodwill, and vowed that he would not control his appointees, but only demand results and accountability from them.

The United Green Movement party leader also promised to dismantle the culture of impunity and made it clear that if he assumes the top seat, nobody will be above the law.

He took a swipe at President Ruto's government over borrowing to fund the 2026/27 budget, yet billions of shillings of taxpayers' money are stolen daily.

"Driven by reckless borrowing, public debt has surged to nearly 13 trillion shillings, crippling private enterprise and consuming 48% of the FY 2026/27 budget for repayments.

"By securitising future tax revenues, the regime is unconstitutionally mortgaging the future of Kenyan youth. We must halt this economic exploitation and restore financial accountability," he added.

The former Chief Justice expressed confidence that he is the best candidate to lead the country. He is campaigning on the promise to restore integrity in governance and strict adherence to the rule of law.