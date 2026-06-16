Editor's Review Gachagua assured the delegation that he would be guided by their advice and views.

Fomer Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially begun his 45-day consultation forum at his Wamunyoro home.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 18, Gachagua announced that he hosted the first delegation of grassroot leaders from Nyandarua County.

He revealed that the team from Nyandarua offered insightful insights and contributions towards his plan to liberate the country.

"I have started extensive consultations with grassroot opinion leaders on the liberation of our country as promised and advised by the people.

"I am grateful to opinion leaders from Nyandarua. This was the first team I have engaged and I am delighted," the ex-DP remarked.





A file photo of Rigathi Gachagua addressing a delegation from Nyandarua County at his Wamunyoro home.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Leader assured the delegation that he would be guided by their advise and views.

Gachagua explained that the consultation forums are part of his envisioned style of leadership and governance.

"Our Governance module in the next administration is strongly anchored on listening to the people, whom our constitution vests Supremacy onto," he reiterated.

The delegation included young men and women from Nyandarua County, some of whom were DCP supporters.

Gachagua had declared that he would take a break from active national politics for 45 days. He revealed plans to engage with opinion leaders from all parts of the county before making a decision on what position to take ahead of the 2027 polls.

The ex-DP opined that although he considered himself as the strongest candidate to face his former boss on the ballot, the final decision lay with the voters.

He promised that if any other leader from the United Opposition was selected to be the flagbearer, he would offer his full support.

Gachagua stated that he could mobilise at least 10 million Kenyans to vote for the United Opposition's candidate, just as he mobilised Kenyans to vote for Ruto in 2022.

The former DP added that he was also working on strengthening DCP's popularity across the country and intimated that so far, more than five million Kenyans had officially registered with the political faction.



